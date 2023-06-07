Boris and Carrie Johnson ‘hosted friend to plan their wedding at Chequers during Covid restrictions’

Boris and Carrie Johnson were married in May 2021 - AP

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie hosted a friend who helped plan their wedding at Chequers during the Covid restrictions, it has been claimed.

The pair invited Dixie Maloney, a corporate events manager, to stay overnight at the grace-and-favour home on May 7, 2021, The Guardian reported.

At the time indoor gatherings between different households were still banned except when “reasonably necessary”, such as for work or childcare.

A spokesman for the former prime minister insisted the visit was “entirely lawful” and “covered by relevant provisions in the Covid regulations”.

A source close to him added that Ms Maloney had been helping out with childcare whilst Mrs Johnson was pregnant with her second child, Romy.

Ms Maloney’s spokesman said she took the restrictions “very seriously” and “would not have done anything at the relevant time unless she honestly believed that it was lawful to do so”.

They added that she “has never been formally engaged to work for either Boris or Carrie Johnson, nor has she ever held any public role, whether in government or otherwise”.

The Guardian reported that she was informally involved in organising the pair’s wedding, which took place a few months later.

By the beginning of May 2021 most Covid restrictions had been lifted as the Government approached Step 3 of the exit from lockdown.

The May 7 visit is reportedly one of the entries from Mr Johnson’s diaries that Cabinet Office mandarins flagged to the police over potential breaches.

After the diaries were handed over Mr Johnson insisted any gatherings which took place while restrictions were still active had been within the rules.

He told Sky News last month: “None of them constitute a breach of the rules during Covid. They weren’t during lockdown.

“They were during other periods of the restrictions. None of them constitute a breach of the rules. None of them involve socialising. It is total nonsense.”

