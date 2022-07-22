‘Boris bus’ to picket Tory leadership hustings calling for members’ vote on PM’s future

Members could turn out to support Boris Johnson at the Conservative Party leadership hustings, by calling for him to be on the ballot paper - Simon Dawson/No 10 Downing Street

Campaigners for Tory members to be given a vote on the future of Boris Johnson as leader are planning to picket the party's hustings with a specially painted Boris "battle bus".

Lord Cruddas of Shoreditch, the former party treasurer, is leading a campaign for members to have a say into whether Mr Johnson should resign, along with David Campbell Bannerman, the former Tory Euro MP.

Lord Cruddas said one idea was for a “Boris bus” would go to the hustings to protes, telling Chopper's Politics podcast: "That's a possibility. People are angry, they want to protest and members want to protest.”

The party has agreed to hold 12 hustings for members to question Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, the two candidates for leader, in person at venues around the country, starting in Leeds on Thursday next week.

"We're a good campaign. We're about sticking up for the members. And so if the members want to campaign, that's up to them," said Lord Cruddas.

"We just got down to the final two. But it wouldn't surprise me if you don't see protests and a battle bus."



Members could spoil their ballot papers, scribbling "none of the above", or even write "Boris Johnson" on their voting slips. "That's a possibility. I have heard that from various members," he said.

Asked what he would write on his ballot paper when faced with the choice of Mr Sunak or Ms Truss, the peer said: "I'll write Boris on it."

By Thursday, 6,000 members had signed up to lobby Andrew Stephenson, the party chairman - a rate of 2,000 a day.

"I think we'll get to 20,000 or 20,000. That's the target", said Lord Cruddas, who was ennobled by Mr Johnson and said the decision by MPs to force out Mr Johnson was "anti-democratic to the party and to the electorate".

He added: "The damage is that you now have a very discontent, angry - not everybody - but overall a membership that works hard.

"They don't get paid. They're volunteers. They're out campaigning. And effectively at the next election, you're going to ask them to campaign for someone they didn't elect.

"I can tell you one thing for sure. The members of the Conservative Party are very angry. They have been undermined by the parliamentary party."

Lord Cruddas said he had been criticised personally by another peer in Parliament over his stance.

He said: "I am on the side of the membership. The Conservative Party today without Boris is a Centre-Left party.

"I think Labour's hard Left, I think the Conservatives are Centre to Centre-Left. We need a proper Centre-Right party in this country."

