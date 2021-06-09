Johnson and Biden will reopen UK - US travel ‘as soon as possible’

Prime minister Boris Johnson and US president Joe Biden are expected to announce on Thursday a forthcoming resumption of transatlantic travel set to occur “as soon as possible,” according to a statement from Number 10.

The new directives are expected to be announced on Thursday, during the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders ahead of the upcoming G7 summit. The policies will be part of a new “Atlantic Charter” the pair will hammer out over the coming months, the BBC reports.

A bilateral taskforce will “work to explore options for resuming US-UK travel and ensure that the UK and US closely share thinking and expertise on international travel policy going forward” as part of the agreement, according to Downing Street.

It’s been more than a year since many have been able to fly between the countries and see friends and family due to coronavirus restrictions.

Last March, the Trump administration shut down most travel from the UK to the US by non-citizens. Major airlines have called on Mr Biden to lift those restrictions in recent days.

In the other direction, US travelers are currently required to isolate for 10 days upon arriving in the UK.

“With world-leading vaccination programmes in both the UK and US, there is a clear opportunity to safely open up travel between these two low-risk countries, enabling consumers on both sides of the Atlantic to reconnect with loved ones, re-establish business relationships and explore new destinations after more than a year of lockdowns and restrictions,” executives at popular transatlantic carriers like American Airlines, British Airways, Delta, JetBlue, United Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic wrote in a statement on Monday.

The news follows a previous announcement on Tuesday from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ease travel restrictions between America and 110 other countries and territories.

