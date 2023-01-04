Boris Becker shunned by BBC Wimbledon coverage after prison release

Boris Becker - Kirsty O'Connor/PA

Boris Becker will not return to the BBC for its Wimbledon coverage, The Telegraph understands, after landing his first tennis commentary job just days after being freed from jail.

The former tennis star, 55, was deported to Germany last month, after serving eight months behind bars for bankruptcy offences.

He was jailed at Southwark Crown Court in April for two-and-a-half years over hiding £2.5 million in assets to avoid paying debts after being declared bankrupt.

But on Tuesday it was confirmed that the three-time Wimbledon champion is making a swift return to tennis coverage, signing up with the German-language Eurosport channel to commentate on the Australian Open.

Mr Becker will feed insight from a Munich studio for the tournament between Jan 16 and Jan 29, due to restrictions on entry to Melbourne for those with criminal records.

But he is set to miss out on his former stomping ground of BBC Wimbledon coverage, with his deportation barring him from the UK for a decade.

A senior BBC source told The Daily Telegraph: "Currently, we don’t have any plans to work with Boris."

Boris Becker has given his first interview since leaving prison in the UK and being deported back to Germany earlier this week - Nadine Rupp

Mr Becker began working for the BBC in 2002 after retiring from play three years earlier, in a career that saw him commentate on Andy Murray's iconic victory at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

However, any attempt to restart his broadcasting career will be boosted by the gig at Eurosport, owned by Warner Bros Discovery, where he will co-present a twice-daily show called Matchball Becker with the popular German commentator Matthias Stach.

In a deal that could be worth hundreds of thousands of pounds, Mr Becker will also commentate on major live matches such as Alexander Zverev, the German tennis No 1, and appear on English-language Eurosport.

Eurosport's senior manager for sport, Jochen Gundel, said: "I am very pleased that Boris Becker is returning to our Eurosport team for the Australian Open.

"Boris has been an integral part of the tennis broadcast on Eurosport since 2017 and ha received an incredible amount of recognition and encouragement in this role, inspiring tennis fans with his analysis and insights, even receiving a German TV award for it in 2018."

In a new year message, Mr Becker said it was "the most difficult year of my life".

Speaking in a video recorded on a beach in the African island nation of São Tomé and Príncipe, the Grand Slam champion said: “But it’s done, it’s dusted. I came out alive; I think I came out of it stronger. I think my mental health is better than ever before."

In his bankruptcy case, assets he hid included his tennis trophies, cash in bank accounts of which he claimed to be unaware, plus properties he said he “did not realise” he owned.

He served eight months in Wandsworth prison and HMP Huntercombe before being released early and deported to Germany last month.