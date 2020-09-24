Boris Becker denies criminal charges over bankruptcy

Tennis champion Boris Becker has denied a string of criminal charges over his bankruptcy as he was told he could face seven years in jail.

The 52-year-old German former tennis star, who was declared bankrupt in June 2017, is accused of not complying with obligations to disclose information.

Becker, who was smartly dressed in a suit and red tie, stood in the dock at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court and spoke in a clear loud voice as he confirmed his personal details.

He pleaded not guilty to 19 charges of failing to disclose money and property between May 2017 and June 2017.

Becker, who lives in London, is being prosecuted by the Insolvency Service.

Bankruptcy issues were considered at hearings in the High Court in London.

Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot conditionally bailed Becker to next appear at London’s Southwark Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on October 22.