Boris Becker Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Things About Six-Time Grand Slam Champion

Former world No.1 and German tennis professional Boris Becker will celebrate his 53rd birthday today (November 22, 2020). Boris Becker is considered by many as one of the greatest players of his generation and has won a total of 15 titles in his career including six Grand Slam titles. Along with success in singles, Becker also triumphed in the doubles event, winning Olympic gold. So as the German star turns a year older, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Born in West Germany, Boris Becker enjoyed success in the sport from a very young age, winning first of his six major Grand Slam titles (Wimbledon 1985) at the age of 17. He is still the youngest player in history to win the prestigious Wimbledon tournament. Following that feat, Becker became an overnight sensation in his country, with the German president at the time, Richard von Weizsäcker, being the first to congratulate him.

Lesser-Known Facts About Boris Becker

Boris Becker was born on November 22, 1967, in Leimen, West Germany

He has won six Grand Slam titles in his career (3 Wimbledon, 2 Australian Open and US Open)

Boris Becker is the youngest ever to win Wimbledon. He achieved the feat at 17 years of age

Boris Becker is one of two unseeded players to win the singles title at Wimbledon

Following his Wimbledon triumph in 1985, a German Ice Cream company released ‘Bum Bum’ ice-cream in his honour, paying tribute to Boris’ nickname of ‘Boom-boom Borris’

Boris Becker coached Novak Djokovic from 2013 to 2016

Boris Becker won Olympic gold in 1992 in a doubles event with Michael Stich

Boris Becker announced his retirement on June 25, 1999, as one of the most successful German tennis players of all time. Becker following his retirement coached Novak Djokovic and was also the head of men's tennis of the German Tennis Federation. He was also on the economic advisory board of german football gianst Bayern Munich.