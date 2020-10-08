Do you have 'boreout'? Here are the signs – and 5 ways to manage it

From Harper's BAZAAR

We all know about burnout: a pervasive, all-consuming feeling of overwhelm, exhaustion, brain fog and a lack of motivation, which is recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as an 'occupational phenomenon' – though not a medical condition. In a hyper-worked, stressed-out culture, it's a term that has aptly described how many of us feel, managing the myriad expectations life has of us.

A lesser-known issue that you're likely less familiar with? 'Boreout'. It shares symptoms with its similarly-monikered cousin, but is caused by almost the exact opposite issue – a lack of stimulation or challenge from your job.

Though that may not seem like something worthy of many column inches, the mental impact on employees' wellbeing can be hugely significant. And, due to the Covid-related changes in many people's workload – especially for those in what were people-facing roles – it's more prevalent than ever.



The term has been around since 2007, when it was coined by two Swiss business consultants, Peter Werder and Philippe Rothlin.

It hit the headlines in 2016, when a French perfume company was ordered to pay an employee €40,000 (about £36,000). Frederic Desnard took Interparfums to a workers’ tribunal on the grounds that he’d been asked to do nothing but menial tasks during four years at his €80,000 (about £72,800) a year job, since the loss of a big contract drastically changed his workload, resulting in him becoming a "professional zombie". The Paris Court Of Appeal ruled that Desnard’s workload and the consequential boreout amounted to "moral harassment".

Why is boreout on the rise?

For those of us that aren't key workers and are, instead, spending the day tapping at laptops, work has metamorphosed into something very different than we're used to.

"Over the last few months, you’ll have experienced a lot of change to your everyday working life. Whether you’ve swapped your commute to working from home, you’ve been on furlough or you’ve stayed in the office with a reduced team, we’ve all had to adapt. It’s normal for your mental health to have been impacted," says Fatmata Kamara, specialist mental health adviser at Bupa UK.

There have been huge shifts to jobs. For many, commutes are a thing of the past, with working from home becoming commonplace during lockdown, while others will have been furloughed or had to adjust to new schedules as their teams have changed or even had their workloads lightened. Some have been made redundant or found their reliable freelance work flow has stemmed to a trickle.

It’s no surprise, all things considered, that work may have become less fun and more stressful, especially with the sudden drop in social interaction. Zoom calls can provide an alternative, but they’re not a real substitute for the usual conversations you’d experience in a people-facing role or with your team on the way back from an in-person meeting.

What causes boreout?

The root of boreout is the same as burnout: work. The difference, however, is workload, says Kamara.

"Sometimes the demands of work can get too much – especially during these uncertain times – and you may be overexerting yourself, which can result in burnout. Boreout is a little different; you may feel like work is repetitive, easy and doesn’t challenge your abilities enough," she says.

Our working environments can play a big part too, "especially if you have little interaction with your fellow employees".

What are the signs of boreout?

It’s easy to misread symptoms as burnout due to the similar symptoms, but they stem from opposing issues with work. While burnout is often characterised by overstimulation, the issue with boreout is you’re not getting enough. Kamara describes the symptoms as:

Overwhelm

Lack of motivation

Exhaustion

You may also notice "feeling anxious, sad or fatigued," says Kamara.

What is the longterm effect of boreout?

Though the concept might not seem serious, the impact that it can have most certainly is. A study of 7,000 civil servants over a 24-year period showed being bored "all the time" at work can reduce life expectancy.

It’s not as a direct consequence, but lack of stimulation from jobs can lead people to seek excitements from other areas of life, like drinking alcohol, taking drugs and eating unhealthily, or by undertaking more risky activities.

