Boreo Oyj

BOREO PLC Investor news 3 October 2022 at 12:30 EET

Boreo’s subsidiary Floby Nya Bilverkstad AB has completed the acquisition of Lackmästar’n i Håkantorp AB from the owner Anders Karlsson

Boreo’s subsidiary Floby Nya Bilverkstad AB has today completed its acquisition of Lackmästar’n i Håkantorp AB (“The Company”), initially communicated in an Investor news on 19.9.2022. Boreo will consolidate The Company in its accounts from 3.10.2022 onwards.

Boreo in brief:

Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium sized companies in Northern Europe. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.

Boreo’s main objective is to create shareholder value in the long-term. It aims to achieve this with an acquisition-driven strategy, creating optimal conditions for its businesses to increase sales and improve profitability, and by being a best-in-class home for its companies and personnel. ​

The Group's net sales in 2021 were EUR 122 million and it employs some 300 people in seven countries. The company’s headquarter is in Vantaa.



