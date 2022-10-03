Boreo’s subsidiary Floby Nya Bilverkstad AB has completed the acquisition of Lackmästar’n i Håkantorp AB from the owner Anders Karlsson
BOREO PLC Investor news 3 October 2022 at 12:30 EET
Boreo’s subsidiary Floby Nya Bilverkstad AB has completed the acquisition of Lackmästar’n i Håkantorp AB from the owner Anders Karlsson
Boreo’s subsidiary Floby Nya Bilverkstad AB has today completed its acquisition of Lackmästar’n i Håkantorp AB (“The Company”), initially communicated in an Investor news on 19.9.2022. Boreo will consolidate The Company in its accounts from 3.10.2022 onwards.
Vantaa, 3 October 2022
Boreo Plc
Kari Nerg
CEO
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd
Principal media
www.boreo.com
Further information:
Kari Nerg
CEO
tel +358 44 341 8514
Aku Rumpunen
CFO
tel +358 40 556 3546
Boreo in brief:
Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium sized companies in Northern Europe. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.
Boreo’s main objective is to create shareholder value in the long-term. It aims to achieve this with an acquisition-driven strategy, creating optimal conditions for its businesses to increase sales and improve profitability, and by being a best-in-class home for its companies and personnel.
The Group's net sales in 2021 were EUR 122 million and it employs some 300 people in seven countries. The company’s headquarter is in Vantaa.