Boreo Plc new shares registered to trade register

Boreo Plc announced on 2 January 2023, that it had completed the acquisition of Filterit Oy and executes a directed share issuance of 9 645 new shares to the sellers as part of the fixed payment. The new shares subscribed have been registered into the Finnish Trade Register today, on 5 January 2023. After the registration of the new shares, the company will have 2 701 353 shares in total.

The new shares produce the shareholder rights as of the registration date to Euroclear Finland Ltd book-entry system, on about 9 January 2023. The new shares will be admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on about 9 January 2023.

