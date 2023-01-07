Boreham Wood vs Accrington Stanley LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(PA)

Follow live coverage as Boreham Wood take on Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Leicester City are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time in their history in 2021 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

Boreham Wood FC 0 - 1 Accrington Stanley FC

16:04 , admin

Second Half begins Boreham Wood 0, Accrington Stanley 1.

15:49 , admin

⏱️ 𝐇𝐀𝐋𝐅 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄



The Wood trail at the break



🪵 0-1 🔴#WeAreTheWood pic.twitter.com/cUhJODwzif — Boreham Wood FC (@BOREHAM_WOODFC) January 7, 2023

15:49 , admin

First Half ends, Boreham Wood 0, Accrington Stanley 1.

15:49 , admin

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by David Agbontohoma.

15:47 , admin

⏱️ 45' YELLOW CARD



Danny Newton recieves a yellow card



🪵 0-1 🔴#WeAreTheWood — Boreham Wood FC (@BOREHAM_WOODFC) January 7, 2023

15:47 , admin

⏱️ 45' ADDED TIME



There will be a minimum of one minute added on



🪵 0-1 🔴#WeAreTheWood pic.twitter.com/Rz4IfvWaqy — Boreham Wood FC (@BOREHAM_WOODFC) January 7, 2023

15:47 , admin

Danny Newton (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

15:47 , admin

Foul by Danny Newton (Boreham Wood).

15:47 , admin

Liam Coyle (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:47 , admin

Foul by Aaron Pressley (Accrington Stanley).

15:46 , admin

Shaun Whalley (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

15:44 , admin

Foul by Aaron Pressley (Accrington Stanley).

15:41 , admin

Foul by Harvey Rodgers (Accrington Stanley).

15:38 , admin

Shaun Whalley (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:37 , admin

⏱️ 34' CHANCE



Nice build up play from the Wood, Jack Payne sends in a cross looking for Brunt, but Savin is there to claim the ball



🪵 0-1 🔴#WeAreTheWood — Boreham Wood FC (@BOREHAM_WOODFC) January 7, 2023

15:36 , admin

Cameron Coxe (Boreham Wood) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:35 , admin

Foul by Harvey Rodgers (Accrington Stanley).

15:30 , admin

Attempt blocked. Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

15:29 , admin

Shaun Whalley (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

15:28 , admin

⏱️ 26' SHOT



Zak's free kick is cleared by Savin, the ball falls to Broadbent on the edge of the area, but his effort sails over the bar



🪵 0-1 🔴#WeAreTheWood — Boreham Wood FC (@BOREHAM_WOODFC) January 7, 2023

15:28 , admin

Attempt missed. George Broadbent (Boreham Wood) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.

15:27 , admin

⏱️ 25' FREE KICK



Zak Brunt drives forward with the ball and wins the Wood a free kick in a dangerous area



🪵 0-1 🔴#WeAreTheWood — Boreham Wood FC (@BOREHAM_WOODFC) January 7, 2023

15:26 , admin

Foul by Ryan Astley (Accrington Stanley).

15:26 , admin

Foul by Tommy Leigh (Accrington Stanley).

15:26 , admin

Foul by Zak Brunt (Boreham Wood).

15:25 , admin

Foul by Aaron Pressley (Accrington Stanley).

15:25 , admin

Harry Perritt (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:23 , admin

💪 𝐁𝐀𝐓𝐓𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆



Still plenty of time to go in the #EmiratesFACup Third Round#WeAreTheWood pic.twitter.com/CcR3obHpRK — Boreham Wood FC (@BOREHAM_WOODFC) January 7, 2023

15:22 , admin

Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:19 , admin

Harry Perritt (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15:18 , admin

⏱️ 16' CLEARANCE



A dangerous long throw threatens the Wood's goal, Will Evans is there to head the ball away



🪵 0-1 🔴#WeAreTheWood — Boreham Wood FC (@BOREHAM_WOODFC) January 7, 2023

15:19 , admin

Attempt blocked. Shaun Whalley (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

15:17 , admin

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Will Evans.

15:16 , admin

Foul by Femi Ilesanmi (Boreham Wood).

15:13 , admin

⏱️ 12'



The corner is cleared



🪵 0-1 🔴#WeAreTheWood — Boreham Wood FC (@BOREHAM_WOODFC) January 7, 2023

15:13 , admin

⏱️ 11' CORNER



Broadbent plays a dangerous pass towards Dennon Lewis but it's intercepted and cleared for a corner



🪵 0-1 🔴#WeAreTheWood — Boreham Wood FC (@BOREHAM_WOODFC) January 7, 2023

15:12 , admin

Corner, Boreham Wood. Conceded by Harry Perritt.

15:10 , admin

Foul by Liam Coyle (Accrington Stanley).

15:09 , admin

⏱️ 6' Goal for Accrington Stanley



Ryan Astley scores from close range



🪵 0-1 🔴#WeAreTheWood — Boreham Wood FC (@BOREHAM_WOODFC) January 7, 2023

15:08 , admin

Goal! Boreham Wood 0, Accrington Stanley 1. Ryan Astley (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

15:06 , admin

⏱️ 4' CHANCE



Dennon Lewis sends in a deep cross but Toby Savin claims the ball



🪵 0-0 🔴#WeAreTheWood — Boreham Wood FC (@BOREHAM_WOODFC) January 7, 2023

15:02 , admin

First Half begins.

15:02 , admin

⏱️ 𝐊𝐈𝐂𝐊-𝐎𝐅𝐅



We are underway in the Third Round of the #EmiratesFACup



🪵 0-0 🔴#WeAreTheWood — Boreham Wood FC (@BOREHAM_WOODFC) January 7, 2023

14:41 , admin

14:30 , admin

💫 𝐃𝐄𝐁𝐔𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐓



A first start for David Agbontohoma this afternoon!#WeAreTheWood pic.twitter.com/O9WK1zUhtS — Boreham Wood FC (@BOREHAM_WOODFC) January 7, 2023

14:30 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

14:01 , admin

14:30 , admin

