Boreen scores twice to lead Montreal Victoire to 4-2 win over Minnesota Frost

LAVAL, Que. — Abby Boreen scored twice to lead the Montreal Victoire to a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Frost in front of 10,172 fans at Place Bell on Friday.

Claire Dalton and captain Marie-Philip Poulin, on a 5-on-3 power play, also scored for Montreal (5-2-1-2). It was the Victoire's first home game since Dec. 30.

Ann-Renée Desbiens made 21 saves in the winning effort.

Kendall Coyne Schofield and Claire Thompson scored for the Frost (4-3-2-3), who suffered their first road regulation loss of the season. Minnesota had won its first three games away from home before dropping a 3-2 shootout decision on Wednesday to the New York Sirens.

Nicole Hensley stopped 20 shots for the Frost.

The win moved Montreal even with Minnesota for top spot in the PWHL standings, with the Victoire holding two games in hand. The Frost beat the Victoire 4-2 on Sunday in Denver as part of the PWHL’s Takeover Tour.

The Victoire were without Laura Stacey for the contest. The forward is listed as day-to-day after suffering an injury last weekend.

TAKEAWAYS

Victoire: Montreal scored two power-play goals in the same game for the first time since Nov. 30.

Frost: Minnesota leads the PWHL in total goals with 36 but could only beat Desbiens on two occasions.

KEY MOMENT

Boreen, playing top-line minutes in place of the injured Stacey, took a cross-ice pass from linemate Jennifer Gardiner to open the scoring for Montreal about eight minutes into the first period.

KEY STAT

Poulin has recorded at least one point in all three games she has played against Minnesota this season. The Victoire captain has scored three goals and collected three assists in a four-game point streak against the Frost dating back to last season, her longest such stretch against any opponent in her PWHL career.

UP NEXT

Victoire: Take on the Ottawa Charge on Sunday at Quebec City’s Videotron Centre.

Frost: Host the Charge on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2025.

Jordan Stoopler, The Canadian Press