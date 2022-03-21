Boredpuma: The Middle East’s First Ever NFT Collaboration & Collection to Merge Fashion with Environmental Consciousness

Boredpuma joins forces with Splash Fashions in creating the groundbreaking Celestial Collection, stepping out as the first company to release an NFT in the region.

Created in 2019 with the aim to bring together artists, visionary ideas, evolving technology, and the virtual world, Boredpuma reveals the upcoming launch of the Celestial Collection, the highly anticipated collaboration with Splash Fashions.

As an award-winning sustainability focused & forward thinking fashion label, Splash stands out as the ideal collaborator in this project, fusing technology and fashion-driven art. This collection is recognized as the first ever NFT collection and collaboration of its kind in the Middle East, signifying the future of NFTs, the metaverse, and beyond.

The groundbreaking virtual collection features concepts of sustainability and fashion with concept art created by Jong Sacil. Featuring the mask of a ‘puma’ - the artwork will signify the collaborative efforts to then develop future characters for the Metaverse. The Celestial Collection is comprised of characters whose designs represent the celestial bodies in our universe, and are inspired by the elements; the sun, moon, planets, stars, constellations, and more. Symbolizing the graphic elements and featuring a Y2K aesthetic, character designs pull inspiration from mangas and anime. The samurai sword expresses each characters' personal identity with compelling artwork and unique designs.

Future projects within the collection will include 3D avatars, with masks acting as the symbolic trait that combines fashion with ‘Gen2’ Puma Punks. This phase will allow the collaboration to move into the Metaverse.

In purchasing from this NFT collaboration, members will gain access to benefits including a digital access card, which allows entrance into the inner circle of fashion shows, future projects, and the ability to mint and purchase during pre-sale. All NFT collection holders will be given a Discord ‘Splash’ badge and will be able to rank up by being an active member to reach the OG rank of ‘Celestial’.

The Boredpuma X Splash collaboration of the future will also include 3D card collections, game development, a fully developed and semi-dystopian storyline, “The Celestials”, as well as an immersive audio and visual experience which will feature original soundtracks and elements completely unique to the Celestial Collection. 3D environments, 3D character creation, and VR characters will all become part of this collection’s world - this is only the beginning.

About Boredpuma

Boredpuma is a creative studio and agency that began as a collective of specialists from various fields of sound, film, photography, art & more. They are the youngest marketing agency in the region that also operates within the cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, non-fungible tokens (NFT) space. They look forward to progressing into virtual worlds and the Metaverse.

About Splash

Splash was founded in Sharjah in 1993 and has 200 stores in 13 countries across the globe.

Splash offers an extensive, award-winning collection of popular clothing for men, women and teenagers. It is also the go-to-destination for international brands like Kappa and Lee Cooper. Splash is committed to sustainability and presently produces more than 95% of its collections using eco-friendly fabrics & processes.

Website: http://boredpuma.com/

