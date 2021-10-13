Boreal Centre enjoys productive summer, fall workshops underway

Moberly Lake’s Boreal Centre for Sustainability says it enjoyed a great summer, and continues work closely with the community to promote local food sustainability and eco living.

“It’s been a pretty productive summer again,” said founder and local agrologist Reg Whiten, who created the organization in 2000 to protect the watershed.

“The unique part of what we’re trying to do is really trying to find ways of tying in production close to your living space. Instead of just thinking in terms of a big commercial garden, how can you tie a greenhouse in and use it for other purposes when you’re not growing food,” he added.

Summer students were brought on again this year, helping with community outreach and all aspects of the centre's tech-driven projects including irrigation, solar air furnaces, and air-to-ground heating for green houses.

“We’re trying to do things that are affordable and practical. In terms of the big picture, supply chains are at risk,” said Whiten.

Sierra Jamieson, the centre’s green living co-ordinator, joined the organization in August, and says she’s enjoyed working with the community.

“It’s been really good. It’s slowly been building, but people have been very receptive and open, it’s very encouraging,” said Jamieson.

Through local partnerships such as with the Chetwynd’s Tansi Friendship Centre, the centre has been able to host a canning workshop, and a mushroom foraging workshop, said Whiten, noting it’s all been member driven.

“It’s really nice to see when members are stepping forward with interests and offering. That’s what we were trying to do,” said Whiten.

Moberly Lake Elementary students also came for tour in September, learning about local medicinal and food plants at the Medicine Woman Botanical Interpretive Trail by their community orchard.

“It was a great day, stunning really. We really appreciated them coming out,” said Whiten.

