'Borderlands' movie adaptation stars Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis in sci-fi journey

The "Borderlands" movie adaptation of the video game series stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Black Jack, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Greenblatt and Florian Munteanu.

The Vault Hunters are headed to the big screen and are bringing an arsenal with a star-studded cast.

A "Borderlands" movie based off the popular video game franchise will hit theaters this summer. The film is leveled by it's cast including Oscar-winners Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Blanchett will play Lilith, an infamous bounty hunter from a group of women with remarkable powers called the "Siren" class. Photos shared by Lionsgate show stars rounding out the blockbuster's cast include Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Ariana Greenblatt, Gina Gershon and Florian Munteanu. The studio also released a photo of the cast in their costumes gathered around a manhole looking down.

The movie comes after several video game installments from its original release "Borderlands," which released on Oct. 20, 2009. The original game was developed by Texas-based studio Gearbox Software.

A trailer for the film will drop on Wednesday giving fans a taste of the adventure the Vault Hunters will embark on in planet Pandora.

'Borderlands' movie cast

The Borderlands" movie adaptation features the following talent:

Cate Blanchett

Jamie Lee Curtis.

Jack Black

Kevin Hart

Ariana Greenblatt

Gina Gershon

Florian Munteanu

Edgar Ramírez

When does Borderlands come out?

The "Borderlands" movie based off the first-person shooter video games will release in theaters on Aug. 3.

What is Borderlands about?

The film will follow Blanchett's Lilith, a bounty hunter with a mysterious past, who returns to her home planet Pandora reluctantly on a mission to find the missing daughter of a Atlas, played by Edgar Ramírez. She forms an alliance with an unexpected group of misfits to complete her mission, according to a news release.

"Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other," a news release said.

In the original 2009 game, players choose to play as one of four Vault Hunters as they fight various villains from bandits to monsters using an array of weapons and their respective super abilities.

Who do Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart, Jack Black play?

Curtis plays Tannis, an oddball scientist who has "seen it all." Meanwhile, Hart plays seasoned mercenary Roland and Black plays wiseass robot Claptrap.

Munteanu takes on the role of Krieg, the musclebound protector for Tiny Tina, a feral pre-teen demolitionist played by Greenblatt.

