Forecasts by Border Type (Land, Sea/Coastal/Littoral), by Land Platform (Fixed, Vehicle, Re-locatable), by Equipment Type (Electro-Optical/Infra-red Equipment, Radar Equipment, C2 Surveillance Equipment, Radio Equipment, ESM/RF Monitoring Equipment, RF Jammer Equipment, Infrastructure Equipment, Counter UAV Systems, Advanced Sensor Data Processing Systems), by Platform (Helicopter, Fixed Wing, UAV, Ship, Satellite, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies

The Border Security Market Report 2023-2033





Frontiers and Borders Have Always Been Highly Active Securitization Areas



The functions of border security have moved from the geographical limits of nations to scattered and diverse areas outside of geopolitical border lines as well as inside the societies they are intended to safeguard as modern frontiers become de-territorialized and disaggregated. Scholars have evaluated problems including the discretionary and extraordinary powers of border authorities, the development of new border security technology, the expansion of cross-border policing.





New Policies Are Implemented by Emerging Players and Industries with a Focus on Security



Police forces, intelligence agencies, private security actors, technology companies, banks, and airlines, among others, are gathering, exchanging, and analysing data, making decisions about travel and mobility, and conceptualising their tasks as those of border security managers, while traditional security actors behave in new ways with new justifications. Border enforcement and policing are now being carried out by civilians. In several nations, local police departments are becoming more crucial to immigration enforcement.





This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Border Type



• Land



• Sea/Coastal/Littoral





Market Segment by Land Platform



• Fixed



• Vehicle



• Re-Locatable





Market Segment by Equipment Type



• Electro-Optical/Infra-Red Equipment



• Radar Equipment



• C2 Surveillance Equipment



• Radio/Communication Equipment



• ESM/RF Monitoring Equipment



• RF Jammer Equipment



• Infrastructure Equipment



• Counter UAV System



• Advanced Sensor Data Processing System





Market Segment by Platform



• Helicopter (manned)



• Fixed Wing (manned)



• UAV



• Ship



• Satellite



• Others Platform





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Spain



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• Turkey



• Saudi Arabia



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Border Security Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Airbus Group SE



• BAE Systems



• Controp Precision



• Elbit Systems



• Finmeccanica SPA



• FLIR Systems Inc.



• Israel Aerospace Industries



• Lockheed Martin Corp



• Moog, Inc



• Northrop Grumman Corporation



• Raytheon Technologies



• Rockwell Collins



• Safran



• Thales SA





Overall world revenue for Border Security Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$35,568 million in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





