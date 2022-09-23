Border queues build as people flee Russia to escape Putin’s call-up

Pjotr Sauer and Dan Sabbagh
·3 min read
Photograph: Janis Laizans/Reuters
Photograph: Janis Laizans/Reuters

Long lines of vehicles continue to form at Russia’s border crossings on the second day full day of Vladimir Putin’s military mobilisation, with some men waiting over 24 hours as western leaders disagree over whether Europe should welcome those fleeing the call-up to fight in Ukraine.

The Russian president’s decision to announce the first mobilisation since the second world war has led to a rush among men of military age to leave the country, likely sparking a new, possibly unprecedented brain drain in the coming days and weeks.

Witnesses on the border with Georgia, a popular route used by Russians to leave the country, said that some men resorted to using bicycles and scooters to skip the miles-long queue of traffic jams.

Footage from the scene circulating on social media appears to confirm these reports.

“I have been waiting in my car since Thursday afternoon,” said Anton, who declined to give his surname fearing it might complicate his travel. “Everyone is worried that the border will be closed by the time we get anywhere close to it,” he added.

Interactive

Usually sleepy border crossings into Kazakhstan and Mongolia have also been overwhelmed by the sudden influx of Russians looking for a way out.

Russian international borders remain open for now, but there are widespread fears Putin will impose martial law next week in an effort to prevent a further outflow of men from leaving the country.

Countless social media groups have popped up offering advice on how to flee Russia while independent news sites operating from outside the country give a list of “where to run away right now from Russia”.

Meanwhile, there are calls in the west to reverse some of its travel restrictions imposed on Russia following the country’s invasion on 23 February.

“It may be the moment to rethink the issue of visas to Russians … Helping the men who want to flee from being mobilised would be a humanitarian and military good decision,” tweeted Gérard Araud, a veteran French diplomat and former ambassador to the US.

Germany on Friday opened the door to the possibility of allowing Russian deserters to enter its country, saying that it welcomed reports that “many” Russians did not want to fight in Ukraine

“Many Russians who are now being called up do not want to take part in this war either. This is a good sign,” a government spokesperson told journalists at a news conference.

“A way must be left open for Russians to come to Europe and also to Germany,” they added.

But the three Baltic countries and Poland, nations that earlier this week closed their borders to most Russians, have so far pushed back against offering refuge to fleeing Russians.

The Lithuanian defence minister, Arvydas Anušauskas, on Thursday said “being drafted into the army is not enough” of a reason for Russians to get asylum in his country, which borders the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

“A refusal to fulfil one’s civic duty in Russia or a desire to do so does not constitute sufficient grounds for being granted asylum in another country”, the Estonian foreign minister, Urmas Reinsalu, told Reuters.

Finland, the last EU country that still allows entry to Russians with tourist visas, said it was considering introducing new laws to reduce the number of Russians entering the country.

“The fear is that we end up being the only border country through which it’s possible to travel from Russia to Europe with a Schengen visa granted by another country,” Finland’s foreign minister, Pekka Haavisto, told local media on Wednesday.

Those that have made it across the country say that despite all the trouble, they were glad to be out of reach of the Russian military recruitment centres that have already drafted hundreds of men.

Oleg, who on Thursday told the Guardian about his plans to flee the country by driving from the southern city of Orenburg to Kazakhstan, said he spent more than seven hours at the border before eventually making it out of Russia.

“At some point, I was getting desperate,” he said. “But it was definitely worth the wait.”

