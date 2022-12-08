Border Patrol Agent Who Killed 4 Sex Workers Was Undone by His Own Words

Josh Fiallo
·4 min read
Webb County Sheriff’s Office
Webb County Sheriff’s Office

A South Texas jury on Wednesday found former border patrol supervisor Juan David Ortiz guilty of capital murder after he was accused of executing four women and dumping their bodies in the desert during in the fall of 2018.

Ortiz is now poised to spend the rest of his life behind bars for the slayings, in which he’s said to have picked up sex workers, shot them in the back of the head and dropped their bodies around Laredo, Texas, near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Ortiz, a Navy veteran, was pinned as the suspected serial killer after a potential fifth victim barely escaped his grasp, she testified during the two-week trial.

Erika Peña said a group of sex workers that frequent San Bernardo Avenue, a notorious red-light district in Laredo, were terrified as their friends began disappearing one-by-one over 12 days in Sept. 2018.

Despite her worries, Peña said she didn’t hesitate to hop in Ortiz’s white pickup truck on the night of Sept. 14. She had known Ortiz for five months and knew he had a wife and kids, and worked in law enforcement, so she said she trusted him to take her to his vacant home.

The encounter started with innocent small talk, Peña testified, but quickly went awry after Peña mentioned the murder of Melissa Ramirez—a friend and fellow sex worker killed earlier that week.

Peña said Ortiz became defensive instead of the “nice, smart, funny” and “normal” guy he usually was. He also claimed to her that he was the “next to last” person to have sex with Ramirez, whichPeña said put her off.

“David was not himself anymore,” she testified. “I was scared…It made me think that he was the one who might have been murdering.”

With Ortiz’s attitude deteriorating, Peña testified she wanted to get to a public space, so she asked Ortiz to take her to get food.

Ortiz drove her to a nearby gas station and parked in the back, Peña testified. Then, without warning, he grabbed her blouse with one hand and pointed a gun at her with the other, she said.

Peña testified that she doesn’t know exactly how she got away, but she remembered unlocking the door and escaping as her blouse was ripped off. She said she ran topless until coming across a Texas state trooper who was pumping gas nearby.

“Someway, somehow, I took off running without a shirt,” she said. “Everything happened so fast.”

Peña’s account was local police's first major break in their investigation. A manhunt for Ortiz promptly ensued, with his arrest coming hours later at a motel parking lot—an ordeal that was captured by body cameras and played to jurors.

What followed proved pivotal throughout Ortiz’s trial. Police in Laredo interrogated Ortiz for nine hours in a recorded interview that revealed a damning confession, in which Ortiz revealed a potential motive and led police to a fourth victim who’s body hadn’t been found.

“I wanted to clean up the streets,” Ortiz told the police. “These people… are dirt, and I was going to get rid of them. Law enforcement doesn’t do anything about them? I will. I’m sick of them.”

Prosecutors argued that the confession, paired with Peña’s testimony, made it clear Ortiz was guilty.

However, Ortiz’s defense attorney, Joel Perez, argued his 38-year-old client had just regurgitated information he’d read in newspapers to end the interrogation in which his client was “coerced.”

Perez also claimed that Ortiz was “broken” and “suicidal” when he made the confession, mentioning that the war veteran suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. This, Perez argued, meant Ortiz was not in a proper state of mind to speak with police.

To counter Peña’s testimony, Perez claimed the 31-year-old had erroneously identified Ortiz because she was under duress.

Family members of the four slain victims—Ramirez, Claudine Anne Luera, Guiselda Alicia Cantu and Janelle Orti—attended each day of Ortiz's trial, KSAT12 reported.

On Wednesday, the same day jury deliberations began, those family members wore shirts that had pictures of each victim, with “they are loved” emblazoned across the front.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Gen Z Is Ready to Torpedo Social Media’s Echo Chambers

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyWe all love a good Twitter scroll (at least for now) or an unnecessary long TikTok binge, but occasionally these binges become formulaic and boring. Our feeds become redundant and it doesn't take much for the algorithm to spiral down a hole of ideas. David Pierce, A Verge Writer, once wrote that when his social media feed descends into placid boringness, he starts “slowly degrading back into a morass from which I will try and extricate m

  • For Trump, tax fraud case just one of several legal problems

    A New York jury has convicted Donald Trump’s company of tax fraud

  • Group sees climber fall 200 feet to his death from California mountain, officials say

    “I’ve been through a huge range of emotions for sure,” one witness told news outlets. “It was very traumatic.”

  • The killer behind the Idaho student slayings likely left DNA behind but the college house crime scene could complicate the investigation, police expert says

    "So you have all this blood, and there might be hair fibers, but you're also dealing with a college house," a retired NYPD sergeant told Insider.

  • 90 Day Fiancé 's David Toborowsky Plans to Become a Monk with Support of Wife Annie

    In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE, David surprises his family with his decision to become a monk on their upcoming trip to Thailand

  • The Women of Iran Are TIME's Heroes of the Year: Photos of Their Inspiring Fight for Justice

    Since the death of Mahsa Amini, brave women in the country have been putting their own lives on the line to stand up for their rights, inspiring other women around the globe

  • Snow Piles Up in Anchorage During 'Snowiest December in Over Two Decades'

    Mounds of snow was seen in Anchorage, Alaska, on Wednesday, December 7, as the area saw its snowiest December in “over two decades,” according to local news reports.Footage captured by Kimala Mae Crockett shows parts of the city covered in white on Wednesday morning.Later into the morning, the local National Weather Service office said their snow depth was a “whopping” 17 inches. Credit: Kimala Mae Crockett via Storyful

  • Watch Ryan Reynolds React to Shania Twain Swapping Him Into Iconic Brad Pitt Lyric at 2022 People’s Choice Awards (Video)

    Along with her performance, Twain gave a moving acceptance speech as she received the Music Icon award

  • Two shark divers freed 19 sharks from a longline. They’re facing five years in prison

    Two years ago, a captain and mate of a Jupiter-based shark diving boat stopped about two miles into their trip taking six tourists out to swim with the apex predators.

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Canada's Grondin begins World Cup snowboard cross season with bronze medal

    Canada's Eliot Grondin began the men's snowboard cross season the way he ended it -- on the podium. Grondin, a 20-year-old native of Sainte-Marie, Que., finished third in Sunday's final at Les Deux Alpes in France, earning a bronze medal. Martin Noerl of Germany won gold, while Italy's Omar Visentin took silver. Grondin won the final World Cup event last season, and also won Olympic silver at the Beijing Games in February. Fellow Canadians Liam Moffatt and Evan Bichon finished 38th and 40th on S

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.