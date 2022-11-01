Border officials warn of 'copycat' attacks following centre bombing

Catherine Lough
·4 min read
View Of the Manston Detention Centre - Steve Finn/Steve Finn
View Of the Manston Detention Centre - Steve Finn/Steve Finn

Border officials have warned of the potential for "copycat" attacks following an incident at the Tug Haven migrant processing facility in Dover, Kent, where a man threw three petrol bombs at the centre before killing himself.

Lucy Moreton, professional officer at the ISU, the union for borders and customs, said that it was a "frightening" time at the Manston processing centre in Thanet, Kent, where asylum seekers have been crammed into overcrowded conditions.

"Absolutely," she told BBC Radio 4's Today.

"The members are reporting real concerns, not only that there could be a copycat attack, or that may have been part of a broader programme - although that appears unlikely - but certainly it could be copied.

"There have been a lot of drones flying over the site in the last 24 hours, there's a lot of tensions on the site - the migrants are very keen to be moved on to get their freedom back," she added.

"Staff face on a daily basis sit-down protests, being chanted at, being shouted at, and constant searches going on, improvised weapons are always being found - it's a really frightening time for the staff and no prison in the UK has over 4,000 people uncontained, face to face with those who are responsible for controlling them - that's an utterly unsustainable proposition."

Asked whether all of the asylum seekers onsite are genuine, she said: "The problem is when it takes us so long to make that decision...we've got to treat everyone who claims asylum as if they qualify until we know they don't and when it takes so long to make that decision it's just impossible."

Her comments follow remarks from Home Secretary Suella Braverman yesterday in a Commons statement where she referred to the presence of migrants as an "invasion", language widely condemned by refugee charities.

Ms Moreton said that Mrs Braverman may not have blocked the booking of more hotels to house migrants as has been alleged "but certainly the issue is that there is no hotel space available - we've not had anything of any volume that we've been able to move people onto for some weeks now.

"The rooms that we've got are full and there is no space upstream of us - nobody wants to contain the migrants where they are for the length of time that they are being contained.

"We simply have nowhere else to put them - we can't open the gates to Kent and go, 'Here you are, here's England,' we've got an international obligation to ensure that they are housed, they can access food and services and the like, and we're simply not able to meet that obligation because there is nowhere else to put them.

She said there were a "small amount" of rooms available before Mrs Braverman became Home Secretary as migrants are divided between local authorities, with all local authorities bearing a responsibility to house both migrants and homeless people, with many homeless people ending up in B&Bs because of the pressure on housing stock.

Ms Moreton said using cruise ships to house migrants in the Channel would not be a "particularly safe" prospect if the ship was circling in crowded waters, as the UK cannot detain people outside its waters.

Andy Baxter, assistant general secretary of the Prison Officers' Association, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that concerns about the site had escalated in recent weeks.

"More recent accommodation is very, very spartan," he said.

"It's a marquee - the sort of marquee that you'd see at a wedding, a large marquee with a plywood floor, two space heaters, and basically the detainees in those extended marquees were sleeping on the floor. And the pressure upon staff on-site, it is increasing due to increased tensions and frustrations from the migrants in the camp," he said.

Robert Jenrick has insisted that the Manston site is "fit for purpose".

Asked about how it could be legal to detain migrants at Manston for more than 24 hours, the immigration minister told Sky News: "We do not have the right to detain anybody for more than 24 hours.

"A site like Manson needs to operate within the law. I have been completely clear to my officials that's what we must do.

"We must ensure that this site returns to not just a legal way of operating but a humane and compassionate way as quickly as possible."

