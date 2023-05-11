The end of Title 42 Thursday marks a return to pre-pandemic border policy, including criminal prosecution of immigration offenses. Also in the news: Today marks the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency in the U.S. and Tennessee has enacted a $230 school safety law, which includes zero restrictions on access to guns.

Title 42 ends as Title 8 ushered in at the border

When Title 42 expires on Thursday, the Biden administration has promised to return to enforcing Title 8, the nation's immigration law. Legal provisions for asylum will be back in force, as will civil penalties for immigration violations and criminal prosecution for unlawful border crossings.

More than two years after President Joe Biden started a court battle to end Title 42 − a law that has kept thousands of migrants out of the country − the border is at an inflection point.

Hundreds of migrants turned themselves in for immigration processing in El Paso, Texas, after learning federal authorities would begin “targeted enforcement" to round them up. States are taking the crisis into their own hands, with a combination of militaristic and humanitarian methods.

How criminal prosecution of immigration offenses under Title 8 will factor into the Biden administration's border strategy — and whether jail time will serve as a deterrent during a new era of migration — remain open questions.

A migrant woman and her daughter swim back to Mexico after reaching the US bank of theRio Grande and being stopped by members of the US National Guard in Matamoros, state of Tamaulipas, Mexico, on May 10, 2023.

The COVID public health emergency is over in the US

Thursday marks the end of the public health emergency in the United States, more than three years after it was first declared to combat the novel coronavirus by unlocking powerful tools to detect and contain the emerging threat. While it closes a chapter in history, health experts point out the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over as the virus continues to claim about 1,000 lives each week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To date, more than 1.1 million people in the country have died. Read more

More news to know now

Trump CNN town hall takeaways

The former president and 2024 Republican presidential candidate used his Wednesday CNN town hall in New Hampshire to deny and denounce the sexual abuse finding made against him this week, the four criminal investigations of his actions, and the conduct of the 2020 election that he lost to President Joe Biden. Donald Trump also said congressional Republicans should be willing to default on the nation's debt rather than give in on the debt ceiling fight, a development that could collapse markets worldwide. Read more from our recap from the town hall.

Opinion: CNN town hall audience laughs at sexual assault as Trump reminds us how awful he is.

New poll: Americans are split on debt forgiveness.

Supporters of former US President and 2024 Presidential hopeful Donald Trump rally to welcome him at Manchester airport in Manchester, New Hampshire, on May 10, 2023 ahead of his CNN town hall meeting.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signs $230M school safety law

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed into law Wednesday a bill aimed at heightening security and offering new safety resources to both public and private schools. Filed prior to the deadly shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Lee, a Republican, pushed for additional funding and new security protocols and mental health resources following the tragedy. The $230 million bill prescribes new safety protocols for both public and private schools, requiring emergency drills and increasing security collaboration with state and local law enforcement. It does not restrict access to firearms. Read more

Suspect in Natalee Holloway 2005 disappearance case to be extradited to US

Peru’s government will allow the extradition to the United States of Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway on the Dutch Caribbean Island of Aruba. Holloway, who lived in suburban Birmingham, Alabama, was 18 when she was last seen during a trip with classmates to Aruba. She vanished after a night with friends at a nightclub, leaving a mystery that sparked years of news coverage and countless true-crime podcasts. She was last seen leaving a bar with van der Sloot, then 18 years old. Read more

Four people were charged with murder in the killing of Chicago police Officer Aréanah Preston.

Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in Lima, Peru.

Quick hits

Photo of the day: Defending champion Warriors fight off elimination

The Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers 121-106 Wednesday night, staving off elimination in the Western Conference semifinals. Steph Curry had a game-high 27 points and eight assists for the Warriors, who at Chase Center in San Francisco cut their deficit to 3-2 in the best-of-seven NBA playoff series. Game 6 will be played Friday in Los Angeles. Read more

Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates during the first quarter of Game 5 against the Lakers.

