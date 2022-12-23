Border Force strike LIVE: Rishi Sunak ‘sad and disappointed’ over Christmas strikes as thousands try to get home

Rishi Sunak has said he is “sad and disappointed” at the disruption strike action has caused travellers.

As thousands face severe disruption across air, rail and road transport, the Prime Minister insisted the Government had acted "fairly and reasonably" on public sector pay.

“I am really sad and I am disappointed about the disruption that is being caused to so so many people’s lives, particularly at Christmas time,” he said.

“When it comes to the difficult question of setting public pay, the Government has acted fairly and reasonably in accepting all the recommendations of the public sector pay review bodies.”

He also claimed that he is trying to make “the right long-term decisions for the country, for everybody’s benefit”.

Approximately 1,000 Border Force guards have walked out across major airports and will continue their industrial action until New Year’s Eve except for December 27.

Industrial action by National Highways staff will also continue on Friday, while the country’s rail network is set to come to a complete standstill on Christmas Eve due to strikes.

A severe traffic warning has been issued by the RAC which expects 7.9 million leisure journeys to be made from Friday to Christmas Eve. Nurses and ambulance workers will also stage strikes next month.

Heathrow operating as normal

11:24 , Bill Mcloughlin

Heathrow said it is operating as normal with minimal queuing in immigration halls.

An airport spokeswoman said: "The morning arrivals peak has started well.

“Immigration halls are free-flowing at Heathrow with Border Force and the military contingency providing a good service."

Ambulance workers call off strike next week

11:06 , Bill Mcloughlin

Ambulance workers within the GMB union have called off a strike planned for next week.

Up to 10,000 members across England and Wales were expected to walk out on December 28, but will now strike on January 11.

Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary said: "The incredible British public are why we are suspending our action over the Christmas period.

"But, it also means the Government can now do what ambulance workers and the public want - get round the table and talk pay now. We are here 24/7. Any time, any place."

Nurses announces further strike dates

10:55 , Bill Mcloughlin

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has announced two further strikes next month.

Thousands of nurses will now walk out on January 18 and 19.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said: “The government had the opportunity to end this dispute before Christmas, but instead they have chosen to push nursing staff out into the cold again in January.

“I do not wish to prolong this dispute, but the prime minister has left us with no choice.”

This comes after nurses walked out on December 15 and 20.

Next month’s action will only takes place in England, the RCN said.

Ministers and RMT haven’t met since last week

10:22 , Bill Mcloughlin

Ministers and members of the Maritime and Transport (RMT) union have not met since last week, the organisation said.

In a statement posted on its website, the RMT said: “Government ministers have abdicated their responsibility to sort out strikes by blocking rail employers from making a deal with RMT.

“Since meeting the minister last week, there have been no further scheduled negotiations to try to prevent upcoming strikes on Network Rail.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch added: “The union remains available for talks to resolve this dispute.

“But until the government gives the rail industry a mandate to come to a negotiated settlement on job security, pay and condition of work, our industrial campaign will continue into the new year, if necessary.”

Labour MP joins picket line

10:12 , Bill Mcloughlin

I joined the rock solid @CWUnews picket line in West Derby this morning.

The posties are gutted they are not servicing our communities during this festive period because of a shambolic management led by Thompson who are out to destroy one of our Crown Jewels.#StandByYourPost pic.twitter.com/hOkFmtiaq2 — lan Byrne MP (@IanByrneMP) December 23, 2022

Minister must be prepared to be ‘unpopular’

09:59 , Bill Mcloughlin

Former Health Secretary and Tory peer, Ken Clarke has said ministers must be prepared to be unpopular over the next few months amid strikes from multiple groups within the economy.

Speaking to The i newspaper, he said: “We cannot return to the situation of 40 years ago when it was accepted that final offers and independent recommendations could always be improved on by any workers prepared to take strike action.

“This makes the government very unpopular in the short term but popularity will return in time for the election if inflation is reduced and economic growth returns.”

Pictures: Members form picket line at Heathrow

09:48 , Bill Mcloughlin

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Labour MP John McDonnell joins members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) Union (REUTERS)

Gatwick Airport passengers being processed as ‘normal’, says official

09:44 , Bill Mcloughlin

Arriving passengers were being processed "as normal" at Gatwick Airport despite the Border Force strike, an airport spokesman said.

He told the PA news agency: "Everything is going OK at the moment. There's plenty of staff. The e-gates are all operating. It's going well.

"There's no delays as far as we're aware, and no queues at the moment.

"I'm standing in arrivals and passengers are flowing through as normal."

Travellers could face months of disruption unless pay offer is improved, says union chief

09:30 , Bill Mcloughlin

PCS union general secretary Mark Serwotka predicted a “huge escalation” in industrial action in January across the Civil Service unless ministers enter into negotiations.

“We think that the action at the borders is going to be very effective. We hope that the Government will therefore do the right thing and get around the negotiating table and put some money upfront,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

“If not, we are raising money, we have a strike fund that means we can sustain this action. Our strike mandate lasts right up until May. We will be supporting this action up to May and we would re-ballot again if we have to.

“It think in January what you will see is a huge escalation of this action in the Civil Service and across the rest of our economy unless the Government gets around the negotiating table.”

Britons face severe travel disruption

09:26 , Bill Mcloughlin

Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the strike action across the country.

As well as the walk out by Border Force guards, National Highways, Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and Royal Mail employees take are also taking industrial action.

Travel disruption is expected across the country’s rail networks ahead of strikes between Decemeber 24 and 27.

Follow the latest here.