Border chief resigns after being told to leave

Chris Magnus testifies on his nomination as the U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner before a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 19, 2021. (Rod Lamkey / Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus resigned Saturday, just a day after he revealed that Biden administration officials had wanted him to leave his role.

Magnus had said Friday that he would not comply with the request to step down, which he said came from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas. Magnus, who is known as a progressive law enforcement leader, struggled to establish a public profile after his Senate confirmation in December.

In a letter to President Biden, Magnus thanked him for the opportunity serve in the role.

"It has been a privilege and honor to be part of your administration. I am submitting my resignation effective immediately but wish you and your administration the very best going forward," he wrote.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House Press secretary, said Biden accepted the resignation.

"President Biden appreciates Commissioner Magnus’ nearly forty years of service and the contributions he made to police reform during his tenure as police chief in three U.S. cities." she said in a statement. "The President thanks Mr. Magnus for his service at CBP and wishes him well."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.