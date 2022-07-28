Border agents urge Canadians travelling to U.S. to have ArriveCan app, documentation ready

Being prepared at border crossings could help lower wait times during peak summer periods, the Canada Border Services Agency says. (Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images - image credit)

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is encouraging Canadians planning a trip to the U.S. this holiday long weekend to have their documentation filled out and ready before crossing to help lower long wait times.

Regardless of vaccination status, the CBSA said all travellers are required to submit their information in the ArriveCan app or website up to 72 hours before entering Canada, and be ready to show a screenshot or a printed version of your ArriveCan receipt.

The union representing border workers told CBC's Windsor Morning that the high number of travellers who are unaware that the ArriveCan app is a requirement or are incorrectly filling it out is causing a headache for border officers.

Mark Weber, president of the Customs and Immigration Union, said between 30 and 40 per cent of travellers entering into Canada in Windsor, Ont., haven't completed the app before arriving.

"It is causing delays and it's adding to an already serious situation with our low staffing levels," he said.

Alexandre Silberman/CBC

Be prepared at the border

If you can, the border agency encourages travellers to plan to cross the border in the early morning or during other non-peak hours, adding the Monday of holiday long weekends tends to be busiest with longer wait times.

To make crossing smoother, have all your necessary travel documentation ready, know what you have to declare and be ready with receipts if necessary. According to the CBSA, all purchases while outside of the country have to be declared, as well as any raw poultry products, all wood products and all currency that exceeds $10,000 Cdn.

In a statement, the CBSA said that changing COVID-19 requirements could result in delays at the border, especially during peak periods.

The agency said it works with airport authorities, bridge and tunnel operators and travel industry groups to prepare for peak periods such as during the summer, but added prepared travellers could also speed up the process.