Bordeaux blazes rage, firefighting pilot killed in Portugal

  • This photo provided Friday July 15, 2022 by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Several hundred firefighters struggled Friday to contain two wildfires in the Bordeaux region of southwest France that have forced the evacuation of 10,000 people and ravaged more than 7,000 hectares of land. High temperatures and strong winds have complicated firefighting efforts in the region, one of several around Europe scorched by wildfires this season. (SDIS 33 via AP)
  • This photo provided Friday July 15, 2022 by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a firefighter truck spraying liquid on a forest wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Several hundred firefighters struggled Friday to contain two wildfires in the Bordeaux region of southwest France that have forced the evacuation of 10,000 people and ravaged more than 7,000 hectares of land. High temperatures and strong winds have complicated firefighting efforts in the region, one of several around Europe scorched by wildfires this season. (SDIS 33 via AP)
  • This photo provided Friday July 15, 2022 by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows firefighters using hose to fight a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Several hundred firefighters struggled Friday to contain two wildfires in the Bordeaux region of southwest France that have forced the evacuation of 10,000 people and ravaged more than 7,000 hectares of land. High temperatures and strong winds have complicated firefighting efforts in the region, one of several around Europe scorched by wildfires this season. (SDIS 33 via AP)
  • French President Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting at a crisis centre in the Interior Ministry in Paris to discuss wildfires in France, Friday,July 15, 2022. A thousand firefighters with 10 water-dumping planes struggled Friday to contain two wildfires in the Bordeaux region of southwest France that have forced the evacuation of 10,000 people and ravaged pine forests near the Atlantic coast. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP)
  • Smoke rises from the ground among burnt trees after a forest fire flared anew in the village of Rebolo, near Ansiao central Portugal, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Thousands of firefighters in Portugal have been battling fires all over the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
  • National Republican Guard firefighters put out a forest fire in the village of Rebolo, near Ansiao central Portugal, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Thousands of firefighters in Portugal have been battling fires all over the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
  • A National Republican Guard firefighter pauses to speak on the radio while putting out a forest fire in the village of Rebolo, near Ansiao central Portugal, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Thousands of firefighters in Portugal have been battling fires all over the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
PARIS (AP) — Strong winds and hot, dry weather are frustrating French firefighters' efforts to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region Saturday for a fifth straight day, one of several scorching Europe in recent days.

Among the worst fires have been in Portugal, where the pilot of a firefighting plane died Friday when his plane crashed while on an operation in the northeast. It was the first fatality in fires in Portugal so far this year, which have injured more than 160 people and forced hundreds to be evacuated from towns this week.

Fire season has hit parts of Europe earlier than usual this year after an unusually dry, hot spring that authorities attribute to climate change.

Some 3,000 firefighters backed by water-dumping planes are battling blazes in southern France, the president said, and Greece sent firefighting equipment to help. More than 11,000 people have been evacuated from villages and campgrounds.

Firefighters managed to contain one of the worst fires overnight, near the Atlantic coast resort of Arcachon that is popular with tourists from around Europe, the regional emergency service said Saturday.

But it said “tough meteorological conditions” thwarted efforts to contain the biggest fire in the region, which started in the town of Landiras, south of a valley of Bordeaux vineyards. They are focusing efforts Saturday on using fire trucks to surround villages at risk and save as many homes as possible, Charles Lafourcade, overseeing the firefighting operation, told reporters at the scene.

The two fires have burned at least 9,650 hectares (23,800 acres) of land in recent days.

A similar scene is playing out in Portugal, where more than 3,000 firefighters battled alongside ordinary Portuguese citizens desperate to save their homes from several wildfires that raged across the country, fanned by extreme temperatures and drought conditions. The country’s Civil Protection Agency said 10 fires were still raging Friday.

Portuguese state television RTP reported Friday that the area burned this year has already exceeded the total for 2021. More than 30,000 hectares (74,000 acres) of land has been burned, it said, most in the past week.

Spain, Croatia and Hungary have also fought wildfires this week, as have California and Morocco. Many European countries are facing exceptional heat this month also attributed to climate change.

Portuguese authorities said a July national high of 47 degrees Celsius (117 Fahrenheit) was registered in the northern town of Pinhao on Wednesday.

Britain’s Met Office weather agency issued its first-ever “red warning” of extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures in southern England are forecast to reach 37 Celsius (98.6 Fahrenheit).

