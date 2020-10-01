Sacha Baron Cohen Has Trump And Coronavirus In His Sights In First Look At Borat Sequel

Brace yourselves, Borat is back – and it seems Sacha Baron Cohen’s new film has Donald Trump and coronavirus firmly in its sights.

Sacha’s comedy character – fictional Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev – is set to appear in a new sequel to the hit 2006 film, debuting on Amazon Prime later this month.

Fans have been given a taster of what to expect from the new film with the release of two previews – the first of which was unveiled on new Twitter and Instagram accounts parodying the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the clip, Borat is heard talking up Trump’s election campaign, praising his competency and ability as US president, while a montage of news footage contradicting his statements plays.

“Because of Trump, 350 million Americans still alive,” Borat says of Trump’s handling of the pandemic, adding: “Vote for Premier Trump or you will be crushed.”

The clip was shared with the caption: “Congratulation to great friend of the Kazakh people @realDonaldTrump for winning debate today! Impressive and amazing result for a strong premier who always put America and Kazakhstan first!”

Congratulation to great friend of the Kazakh people @realDonaldTrump for winning debate today! Impressive and amazing result for a strong premier who always put America and Kazakhstan first! pic.twitter.com/qLljQ8b5UU — Republic of Kazakhstan 🇰🇿 (@KazakhstanGovt) September 30, 2020

In another Amazon Prime trailer, Borat shows off his own unique approach to the pandemic, and is seen trying to kill the coronavirus with a frying pan.

Earlier this week, Amazon confirmed it had acquired worldwide streaming rights to the film, which was reportedly made during lockdown.

Sacha Baron Cohen originated the character of Borat on his series Da Ali G Show.

The first Borat film, directed by Larry Charles, grossed $262 million worldwide and was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars.

Sacha has targeted Trump many times during his screen career, with the US president being one of the unwitting targets of Da Ali G show in a 2003.

The episode saw Sacha ’s character try to pitch him a product called ice cream gloves, but Trump walked out when he realised it was a prank.

Trump also branded Sacha “a moron who should have been pummeled” after a red carpet stunt at the Oscars in 2012.

The Borat sequel debuts exclusively on Amazon Prime on 23 October.

