Sacha Baron Cohen returns in first teaser trailer for 'Borat' sequel

Watch: The first trailer for Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat sequel

Sacha Baron Cohen is returning to the role of Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev in a new movie sequel, shot in secret over the course of the last few months.

The new Borat movie is due to debut on Amazon Prime and has unveiled its first teaser trailer, featuring Borat’s attempts to conceal himself from those who recognise him on the street.

One scene also features him attempting to physically fight off the coronavirus while in some sort of bunker.

Along with the new trailer, Amazon has unveiled some typically surprising marketing material for the sequel — featuring Cohen wearing a surgical mask in what can charitably be described as an unconventional way.

Masks ARE very nice! #Borat is back October 23rd. pic.twitter.com/3WHCREKSTX — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) October 1, 2020

The new film is going by the rather cumbersome moniker of Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan, in a nod to the original film’s lengthy title.

Cohen has been spotted out and about filming in recent months, with some initial speculation that he was working on a second season of Who Is America? — his satirical series from 2018.

He was spotted singing at a far right rally, then Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani revealed he had been the subject of an attempted prank by Cohen dressed in a pink bikini.

In August, footage emerged of Cohen in character as Borat before news of the movie, which had by then been completed and screened, broke in early September.

'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan'. (Credit: Amazon) More

Borat debuted as one of Cohen’s regular characters on Da Ali G Show and made it to the big screen with Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan in 2006.

Cohen received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance, the screenplay was nominated for an Oscar and the movie spawned thousands of terrible school playground running gags for years to come.

It earned $263m (£204m) at the global box office — Cohen’s biggest total as a leading man.

The Borat sequel is due to arrive in the USA on 23 October, prior to the presidential election, with no UK date confirmed as yet.

