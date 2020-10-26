‘Borat 2’: How Sacha Baron Cohen’s Unsuspecting Targets Feel About Being in the Movie

Warning: Major spoilers below for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” Not nice!

In “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” renowned Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) returns to the U.S. of A. to redeem his country after humiliating them in the 2006 documentary “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.” As an olive branch of sorts, Borat intends to gift his 15-year-old daughter Tutar (Maria Bakalova) to “America’s Most Famous Ladies’ Man,” Vice President Mike Pence. (The sequel aptly has the unwieldy moniker: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.”)

In true Borat fashion, Baron Cohen ignites chaos as he pranks everyday Americans and some real-life public figures in the name of bringing honor to Kazakhstan. Baron Cohen famously goes to great lengths to trick unwitting victims into appearing in his movies. In fact, many didn’t know the true use of what they filmed until the “Borat” sequel premiered on Amazon Prime last weekend.

Here’s how some unsuspecting stars have responded to playing a role in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

Instagram influencer Macy Chanel

In an effort to transform his undomesticated teenage daughter into a suitable gift for Mike Pence, they meet Instagram influencer Macy Chanel, who explains how to become a “sugar baby,” a younger woman dating an older (presumably wealthy) man. When Tutar says she would prefer a man that’s near death, Chanel advises her to find “someone who just had a heart attack.” She also suggests Tutar get a makeover and recommends that she should be “submissive” and “weak” to attract men.”

Chanel told IndieWire that she thought the scene was for an upcoming Netflix series.

“I was misled into playing a role and being cast as someone that does not reflect who I am,” Chanel said. “I have enjoyed a successful modeling an acting career where I can play any role given. In this case and probably many others I did not read the ‘fine’ print. As well as lacking the resources to read every casting contract.”

Debutant ball guest Will Davis

Borat introduces Tutar — under the surnames Phillip Drummond III and Sandra Jessica Parker Drummond — at a debutant ball in Macon, Georgia. Monroe County Reporter publisher Will Davis, who attended the ball with his 18-year-old daughter, recounted the experience in his newspaper. He says the staged event was filmed under the guise that it was for a fictional movie about Southern belles making their debut. Guests, who were paid $100 to attend, were tested on their pop culture knowledge beforehand. Those unfamiliar with Baron Cohen were invited to watch Borat and Tutar’s touching, yet graphic, father-daughter dance that ends with Tutar’s “moon blood” on full display.

“They began dancing side by side in synch when suddenly the “daughter” lifted her hoop skirt, gyrating and revealing no underwear,” Davis wrote. “That’s when all of us who were sober marched to the checkout desk, demanded our phones back and hit the road. My precious daughter and I walked out into the cool Macon night with mouths agape wondering what had just happened.”

He later found out that the man who was asking “some of the fathers a ‘price’ for their daughters” was indeed Baron Cohen, and the scene was for a “Borat” sequel.

“Cohen’s modus operandi seems to be trying to embarrass and shock southern conservative audiences on film. Of course our cotillion friends, having been hoo-dooed into hosting the charade, were humiliated and apologetic,” Davis said. “I have no real problem with Borat getting a laugh at our expense. I find some of his stuff pretty funny. I will laugh a lot harder if we get the last laugh on Nov. 3.”

Professional babysitter Jeanise Jones

Borat falls short of cash for the plastic surgery he thinks Tutar needs to make her more appealing to American men. So he leaves his daughter with a professional babysitter named Jeanise Jones while he goes to make extra money. Jones, who appears mildly horrified as Borat treats Tutar like a dog and remains shockingly patient as Tutar insists only a man can read and drive cars, says she was not clued in on the parody. She was told that they were filming a documentary.

“Thank you to all who have reached out to me from here in OKC to around the entire world! Yes it was me in the Borat movie,” she wrote on Facebook. “I was recruited to be in a “Documentary”. At ABSOLUTELY NO time did I know this was a satirical comedy movie and that I was being “setup” so to speak.”

