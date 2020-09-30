Borat 2: Sacha Baron Cohen 'risked his life' so much during filming he 'had to wear bulletproof vest'

Sacha Baron Cohen found himself in such dangerous situations filming Borat 2 that he "risked his life".

The actor has reprised the role for a follow-up film that was shot during the pandemic and is set to be released one day before the US election.

According to Deadline, Baron Cohen attended numerous sketchy events as Borat, and "had to wear a bulletproof vest" on two separate occasions.

While it's currently unknown what specific situations the actor found himself in to take these precautions, several reports indicate that Borat was present at a far-right rally in Olympia, Washington.

He was also almost arrested following a run-in with former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani.

The sequel is reportedly titled Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan.

As well as being a joke at the expense of the much-criticised US vice president Mike Pence, the title and its release date suggests the film will have a political edge.

Following the release of his 2018 series Who Is America?, Baron Cohen revealed he discovered what he believed may have been a paedophile ring while filming under the guise of Italian playboy Gio Monaldo for a skit in Las Vegas.

He explained: “At the end of the interview I say, ‘Listen, I want to go out and celebrate now. Can you get me a date for tonight?’

“He says, ‘What do you mean, a date?’ I go, you know, like a young man. He says, ‘Well, what kind of age?’ I say, lower than Bar Mitzvah but older than eight. And he says, ‘Yeah, I can put you in touch with somebody who can get you some boys like that.’”

Borat 2 will be released via Amazon Prime on 2 November.

