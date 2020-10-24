Borat 2 movie review: Sacha Baron Cohen holds up a mirror to America’s far right, and invites the world to shame them

Language: English

Depending on whom you ask, US President Donald Trump has either ruined comedy, or proved to be a goldmine. For how do you parody a man who is already a living, breathing, and tweeting parody in himself?

Trump is undoubtedly the king of the court, the comedians mere jesters in it. Despite the things he does, says, and tweets being subject to 24/7 news scrutiny, holding him accountable for any of it has been a frustrating challenge. Here, comedy becomes catharsis, a kind of balm to soothe all our anger.

That is exactly what Sacha Baron Cohen does as he reprises his role as Borat, 14 years after "wawaweewa" and "jagshemash" entered the pop culture dictionary. But that is not all he does. With Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Cohen holds up a mirror to America's far-right, and invites the world to shame them.

Borat 2 is a brutal ambush comedy on all the people who have enabled Trump for four years. It is a visual document to judge the complicit.

Borat here becomes a projection screen for their fears and resentments, which he not only reflects but magnifies to their outrageous extremes. Conservatives complain about PC culture going too far. So, here they are in all their un-PC glory, and few bite their tongues. The same people who appear scandalised by Borat's regressive ideas prove themselves to be equally, if not more, regressive.

Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat Sagdiyev More

Cornering conservatives into a foul self-parody, Cohen subjects them all to a good ol' American carpet-bombing. Only now they are on the other side of it. It is alarming not just when they indulge Borat, but when a smile of complicity escapes their lips. In his short-lived Showtime series, Cohen asked an important question: Who Is America? The answer is revealed in Borat 2.

It is the baker who readily agrees to write "Jews Will Not Replace Us" on a chocolate cake, the shop owner who high-fives Borat when he jokes about the number of Mexican children Trump could fit in a cage;, the clothing boutique owner who cracks up when Borat asks her where's the "no means yes" section, the tanning salon employee who has a straightforward answer to the question, "What colour is best for racist family?", and the cosmetic surgeon who elaborately describes a Jewish nose.

Arming bigotry against itself, he infiltrates the radical right. He rubs shoulders with QAnon conspiracy theorists, pro-life pastors, and even Republican politicians, and stirs up a hornet's nest at political rallies and conventions. You have to take your hat off in awe at the sheer audacity of his being as he disrupts a Republican conference, where Vice President Mike Pence is seen underestimating the threat of coronavirus.

The pandemic brought out the only people foolish enough to roam about in hives, and Borat capitalises on their ignorance. With the surge in rabid, gun-toting, racist Americans, Cohen does not need to lay any bear traps. The gullible bigots almost willingly trap themselves in his orbit. Two QAnon believers try to convince him the Democrats created the Coronavirus, and he enlists their help in writing a song about the "Wuhan flu." Contradictions and vile ideologies reveal themselves in these once-faceless keyboard cowboys, who usually behind their screens. They attend a "freedom rally" of anti-maskers, where Borat leads the unwitting crowd in song, and encourages them to sing along the chorus: "Obama, what we gonna do? Inject him with the Wuhan flu¦ Journalists, what we gonna do? Chop 'em up like the Saudis do."

Cohen rides the new wave of political comedy, and gets on the crest. On occasion, he trips. There are parts which may become an endurance test for the unwitting participants and the viewers watching too. One shtick turns the tables on Borat, as Holocaust survivor Judith Dim Evans helps him realise that Holocaust was not a "fairytale" like he read on a Facebook page. It is a teachable moment amid all the hysteria.

