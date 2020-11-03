'Borat 2' babysitter Jeanise Jones to play an angel in new movie from 'South Park' and 'Brass Eye' writer

Jeanise Jones, the concerned babysitter from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, has bagged a role in a new satire from South Park and Brass Eye writer Jane Bussman.

Jones will play 'god's right hand angel' in Reincarnated Royal, which is set to shoot in Calgary next year.

“It's going to be a very entertaining movie,” said Jones, one of the breakout stars of the Borat sequel.

“I know the world thinks I have this angel thing in the bag, but it's going to be very challenging playing the role. I hope the Queen of England thinks I'm an angel, 'cause I don't want to get taken out.”

Added Bussman: “Like everyone else, we were in tears at Jeanise's appearance in the searing documentary Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, where she inspired Borat's daughter Tutar to become Kazakhstan's leading feminist, and gave hope to other 15-year-old spinsters.”

62-year-old Jones hit headlines last week, after saying that she had felt betrayed by the makers of the Sacha Baron Cohen spoof, saying that she was genuinely worried for the welfare of Borat's fictional daughter Tutar, played by Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova.

She told The New York Post: “I’m feeling [Tutar is] from the Third World and that kind of stuff does happen where they sell women.

“I’m thinking this is for real so I felt kind of betrayed by it…We were concerned. We were up there praying for her and asking God to help her and we were doing what we thought was the Christian thing to do.”

She was 'hired' as a babysitter by Borat to look after 15-year-old Tutar, warning her about getting cosmetic surgery and condemning the fictional plans to have her married off to an older man.

Jones's pastor then set up a crowdfund to have her more adequately remunerated for the role, which was said to have paid her just shy of £3000.

As of today, the fund has raised a massive £135,000, for her community in Oklahoma, with Cohen himself donating almost £80,000.

