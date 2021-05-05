Boralex announces the election of its directors and highlights of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTRÉAL, May 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Corporation") (TSX: BLX) held its virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders earlier this morning. During the meeting led by Alain Rhéaume, Chairman of the Board, the nominated directors were elected, and all resolutions submitted were passed.

Mr. Rhéaume praised Boralex's management team and employees for their efforts, the quality of their work and their ability to adapt in the complex environment of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also highlighted the integration of Boralex's new corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy into its strategic directions. Mr. Rhéaume also took the opportunity to thank Patrick Lemaire for his 14 years at the head of Boralex as President and CEO, a duty that was taken over by Patrick Decostre on December 1, 2020.

Highlights of the President and CEO and Vice President and CFO's speeches

Patrick Decostre, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boralex, presented the actions taken in 2020 to face the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically the crisis management plan implemented in early March. He reiterated the exceptional nature of the year 2020 and praised the excellent work accomplished by the Corporation's employees and business partners. He also highlighted the strength of Boralex's record, which allows the Corporation to keep on track with the development projects in its 2023 strategic plan.

Mr. Decostre then spoke about the outlook for 2021, which he said will be marked by high hopes. In 2021, Boralex will capitalize on many opportunities in all territories, such as the Apuiat flagship project entering the Corporation's Growth Path, and the update of its strategic plan in a most favorable environment: the green and sustainable post-pandemic economic recovery.

Bruno Guilmette, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, reported on the progress made by Boralex in 2020 on its three 2023 financial targets, two of which were reached last year, more specifically, the discretionary cash flow (AFFO) ($146 million, with a target of $140 to $150 million) and the dividend payout ratio (45%, with a target of 40% to 60%). Boralex's net installed capacity is now 2.5 GW, close to the 2023 target of 2.8 GW. With the projects already under construction, construction-ready projects and the secured ones, the Corporation is confident to reach that target. This very good performance, coupled with the positive changes in the industry, has led Boralex to review its 2023 financial targets and update its strategic plan. The results of this review will be reported in a press release on June 17, 2021 and presented at an Investor Day.

Mr. Guilmette continued with a brief review of Boralex's financial performance for 2020, which was characterized by growth across the spectrum. He highlighted the share performance, with the stock price rising 93%, from $24.46 at the beginning of the year to $47.24 at the end of fiscal 2020. This increase reflects the success of the 2023 plan introduced in 2019, as well as investor enthusiasm for the renewable energy sector.

Election of directors

All nominees proposed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 28, 2021, were elected directors of Boralex. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:

Nominee For Withheld

# % # % André Courville 69,624,174 99.66% 239,321 0.34% Lise Croteau 68,872,632 98.58% 990,863 1.42% Patrick Decostre 69,780,638 99.88% 82,857 0.12% Ghyslain Deschamps 69,847,307 99.98% 16,188 0.02% Marie-Claude Dumas 69,397,444 99.33% 466,051 0.67% Marie Giguère 69,409,883 99.35% 453,612 0.65% Edward H. Kernaghan 42,971,105 61.51% 26,892,390 38.49% Patrick Lemaire 69,741,674 99.83% 121,821 0.17% Alain Rhéaume 69,698,548 99.76% 164,947 0.24% Zin Smati 69,667,839 99.72% 195,656 0.28% Dany St-Pierre 69,631,138 99.67% 232,357 0.33%

The final voting results on all questions submitted to a vote at the Annual Meeting will be filed with SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Boralex

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France's first independent onshore wind power producer, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types – wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. Boralex ensures sustainable growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed for 30 years. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

More information is available at www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

