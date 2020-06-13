Bora-Hansgrohe gather in Austria for altitude camp – Gallery

null

Bora-Hansgrohe in training in the Ötztal valley.

Emanuel Buchmann and Gregor Mühlberger lead Bora-Hansgrohe in training.

Peter Sagan gets ready for a training ride.

Emanuel Buchmann and Gregor Mühlberger lead Bora-Hansgrohe on a training ride.

Bora-Hansgrohe are training in the Ötztal Alps in Austria.

Peter Sagan at the Bora-Hansgrohe training camp in Austria.

Rafal Majka in training in Austria.

Daniel Oss and Peter Sagan at the Bora-Hansgrohe training camp.

Emanuel Buchmann puts in an effort.

Max Schachmann won Paris-Nice before the season was interrupted.

Peter Sagan and Daniel Oss train in the Ötztal valley.

Max Schachmann in training in Austria.

Daniel Oss and Peter Sagan take their turn on the front.

Peter Sagan and Daniel Oss at Bora-Hansgrohe's collective training camp in Austria.

The Bora-Hansgrohe team on the road in Austria.

Peter Sagan and Daniel Oss in training in Austria.

Rafal Majka.

Bora-Hansgrohe begin their preparation for the remainder of 2020 in Austria.

German champion Max Schachmann.

Bora-Hansgrohe on the road in the Alps.

Peter Sagan gets ready for a ride at the Bora-Hansgrohe training camp.

Austrian champion Patrick Konrad at the Bora-Hansgrohe training camp.





Riders and staff of the Bora-Hansgrohe team, including team leader Peter Sagan, have gathered in Sölden, Austria for a two-week altitude training camp in the Ötztal Alps as they prepare for the return to professional racing.

Around 50 riders and staff will attend the camp. They arrived in Austria on Friday and all underwent tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus as part of a UCI and internal team medical protocol. The team told Cyclingnews that none of the riders tested positive and the riders began training and preparing for the rescheduled season while carefully following social distancing and health rules.

"I'm very happy to be again in Sölden. I've been here the last time for New Year for skiing, now I'm here for preparation with all our team Bora-Hansgrohe. I'm very happy we can start here," Sagan said in a social media post from the team.

Bora-Hansgrohe has created different groups or bubbles of riders and staff to help reduce the risk of contagion during the 18-day camp. Two groups will be based at high altitude, with three other groups staying lower in the Austrian valley but using the high mountain roads for training.

Riders will follow training programmes based on their current fitness and their goals for the rescheduled 2020 season.

Sagan is expected to return to racing at Strade Bianche on Saturday, August 1 and also target Milan-San Remo on Saturday, August 8. Sagan was due to ride the Giro d'Italia in May before the Tour de France in July and he is expected to stick to a double Grand Tour programme in September and October, and thus miss most of the cobbled Classics.