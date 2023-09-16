Bora Aksu RTW Spring 2024

The London-based Turkish designer Bora Aksu offered a romantic and playful collection inspired by the opulence of the Ottoman Empire.

“This season, my work holds personal and emotional significance to me. I wanted to go back to my roots, so this season we went back to Istanbul with a fresh pair of eyes. This served as a journey into my childhood memories, where I was surrounded by handcrafted items made by close family members. Returning to my home was refreshing and I am filled with pride and inspiration for the culture I grew up in,” said Aksu.

The designer had a bit of everything for everyone. From intricate knitted dresses, which are inspired by his grandmother’s crochet blankets, to high tea-appropriate cardigans, cropped tailored jackets, and draped shirts. He balanced personal taste with commercial demand in China, where his namesake label operates 57 stores.

The abundant supply of flowy layered dresses with vintage-painted floral prints and patterns drawn from Turkish tiles, meanwhile, stayed true to the brand’s innocent core.

The designer also gave Fez, the national hat of Turkey, a trendy update, making them an essential part of his women’s wardrobe.

