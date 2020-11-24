These Boozy Christmas Ornaments Will Guarantee That You Have The Tipsiest Tree In Town

Photo credit: Gift Republic

This year has been, well, unforgettable. And we have a whole lot of Netflix and a little booze to thank for getting us through. That’s why these boozy ornaments, aka Boozeballs, seems extra appropriate to hang on our Christmas trees for the 2020 season.

In between those classic balls and childhood-made ornaments, your family will get a good laugh out of these boozy ones. The medium-sized balls are hollow and unscrew at the top so you can fill it with the liquid of your choice. Just to get the ideas rolling, you can go simple with wine or a liquor, like vodka or tequila, or you can make shots inside each one! Let these Christmas cocktail recipes spark your creativity. Plus, depending on your favorite sip, it could add extra color to your tree.

The Boozeballs from Gift Republic come in a pack of six ornaments, each with a gold top, red string for hanging, and “Drink Me” printed on the ball. That last feature will guarantee that someone doesn’t drink too much boozy egg nog and try to open a regular ornament. They’re available on Amazon for $17.75 and have an average rating of 4.6 out 5 stars.

“These were very fun hostess gifts this year. Everyone loved them!” one buyer wrote. “They are about a shot size and plastic so we didn’t need to worry about them falling off the tree and breaking.”

Christmastime is all about honoring traditions and making news ones, and these boozy ornaments will certainly add an extra fun element. Maybe when the kids go to bed as they wait for Santa, the adults will take advantage of these filled Boozeballs?

