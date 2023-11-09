Boozy Brits are refusing to ‘stay away’ from Amsterdam

Amsterdam's 'Stay Away’ initiative aimed to discourage inebriated individuals from visiting

It’s night time, and the neon lights of De Wallen’s bars and coffee shops bounce off the canals. Young men mill about, screaming and shouting through the streets. They gawk at women glowing red under lamplight. They urinate, vomit, and scrap.

These are the scenes Amsterdam’s council wants to eradicate. Locals are fed up, organising protests like ‘Stop de Gekte’ (literally ‘Stop the madness’). The city is listening, and has put British sex and drug visitors in the crosshairs.

But is this tightening up on hedonistic tourism working? And are residents feeling its impact? It’s questionable.

One of the most eye-catching anti-tourist measures taken by Amsterdam was this year’s ‘Stay Away’ initiative. Described as a “digital discouragement campaign,” the local government created a series of videos aimed at British men between the ages of 18 and 34.

This content, which showed inebriated individuals getting into trouble with law enforcement, was advertised to people when they searched things like “stag party Amsterdam,” “cheap hotel Amsterdam,” and “pub crawl Amsterdam” in an attempt to keep them away.

'Visitors will remain welcome, but not if they have misbehaved and caused nuisance', says Sofyan Mbarki, an Amsterdam politician

This is far from the only fix the city is trying. It has banned smoking marijuana outside in the red light district, and reduced the working hours of brothels and bars.

Sofyan Mbarki, an Amsterdam politician, put it this way: “Visitors will remain welcome, but not if they have misbehaved and caused nuisance. In that case, we as a city will say – rather not, stay away.”

Well, recent figures may be making Mr Mbarki smile. According to The Times, there’s been a 22% drop in British visitors to Amsterdam since 2019.

Many reports have praised this as a victory for the “Stay Away” campaign, but, as someone who lives in the city, I’m dubious. An advertising campaign alone won’t dim the allure of the red light district — and it definitely doesn’t feel quieter.

To get some clarity, I spoke with Olivier Ponti, VP Insights at ForwardKeys, the company who provided the data in the reports.

Story continues

“If Amsterdam is keen to deter British visitors, it does not appear to be particularly successful,” he tells me.

While it’s true there has been a 22 per cent decrease in UK bookings to Amsterdam since 2019, overall visits to the city have dropped by 26 per cent in the same period. In other words, British visitors are decreasing at a slower rate than those from other countries.

Despite the campaign, British visitors are decreasing at a slower rate than those from other countries

It’s also important to see these numbers in a wider context. Much of Europe has seen inflation and a cost-of-living crisis. That’s more likely to impact tourist numbers than adverts telling people to not visit Amsterdam.

Despite this, I wanted to find out what locals thought. Had they seen any evidence of the ‘Stay Away’ campaign working?

“It’s ridiculous,” says Monique, a Dutch bartender at Cafe Emmelot in De Wallen, when I ask her about Amsterdam’s attempt to deter tourists. She thinks the young crowds are vital to the area’s spirit.

According to Monique, she hasn’t noticed any change in the number of British tourists following the “Stay Away” campaign. “It’s about the same as it was before covid,” she says.

This opinion was broadly shared by other residents.

Bartender Monique hasn’t noticed any change in the number of British tourists

Huug, a Dutchman who lives in the middle of the red light district, tells me he “hasn’t really seen a difference” since the introduction of the campaign.

“Generally I’m okay with tourism, as we moved to the neighbourhood when things were already so busy,” Huug says. He does, however, say that the crowds can become annoying when he’s trying to move around the area.

There’s one element he’s clear on though: “There are lots of Brits and they tend to drink [heavily].”

Not everyone sees the anti-tourist measures as toothless though. During my walk, I arrived at the Bulldog Hotel. This iconic cannabis and coffee shop brand has a gamut of businesses across Amsterdam and is a magnet for hedonistic travellers.

“The red light district has been impacted,” the hotelier, who preferred to stay anonymous, tells me. He believes the restrictions on public smoking and drinking have made the area quieter.

“Although,” he adds, “there has been no decrease in the number of guests at the hotel.”

The city's red light district has been impacted by anti-tourist measures - NurPhoto/Getty

So if the data shows a 22 per cent reduction in UK visitors, why aren’t I or many of the people I spoke with feeling the decrease?

“Ryanair increased its capacity from the UK to the Netherlands by 3 per cent in 2023,” Ponti from ForwardKeys says, “and overall flight capacity on the Stansted-Eindhoven route is up 6 per cent.”

It seems British tourists are simply finding alternative ways to get to Amsterdam, restrictions be damned.

On the topic of the “Stay Away” campaign, the city’s local government hasn’t made any official announcements yet. If they deem it a success though, the plan is to expand the scheme to focus on nuisance tourists from other countries, not just the UK.

I can’t imagine this will be the case though. Amsterdam’s Red Light District is world famous and it will take generational efforts or a complete shutdown to alter that. Yes, the area is often an unpleasant place after dark, but it is part of the city’s heritage, and I’d hate to see it go.

If that is indeed the plan, I can say one thing for certain: it’ll take far more than a few videos to achieve that end.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.