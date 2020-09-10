Booze battles: how the pub became the focus for pandemic Britain’s culture wars

It was inevitable that the lifting of lockdown would throw up contradictions that make no sense. From next Monday, children in England will spend their days in classrooms of 30, but adults won’t be able to meet in groups of more than six. Earlier in the season, childcare was reinstated before people were allowed to visit their families, throwing up the absurdity that you could have your mum round, but only if she was prepared to look after your two-year-old.

Nowhere, though, has been more divisive than the pub: how was it more important to reopen pubs than swimming pools? Why should drinkers take precedence over gym-goers? Lately, a really cruel anomaly has surfaced. Pregnant women are still not allowed to take a partner with them for scans and appointments, or even have someone with them for early labour, so you can go for a pint with your beloved, but you will be on your own when you first hear your baby’s heartbeat.

Responses to this have varied by platform. Twitter was alive with helpful suggestions (“I have an idea – why don’t pregnant women get their scans done in pubs?”), while Mumsnet was alive with fury. Yet even while criticism was mostly aimed where it belonged, at the government, there was a top note of disapproval – why are people drinking in the first place, while other people are trying to grow a human?

Meanwhile, the pub-goer-as-patriot brigade has been out in force, embodied, as so often with a culture war, in the person of Nigel Farage, back in the boozer from noon on 4 July, the first day they were allowed to open in England, uttering out loud that a pint was a “patriotic duty”, as unaware of his own absurdity as a dog with its head stuck in a bucket.

The debate travelled along the same faultlines as the bizarro fights before it – vegan sausage rolls, moderately tasty or an insult to real men? Blue passports, a waste of energy or the peak of true Britishness? Pubs-as-identities collided in the person of Tim Martin, the combative founder and chairman of Wetherspoons, ardent Brexiter, believer in herd-immunity, defender of the boozer. His pubs became a muster point for an economy-first, libertarian, anti-mask, it’s-just-the-flu worldview.

In fairness, the use of the pub as a backdrop for the fun ethno-nationalist, the hallowed space of the white British male, predates the virus by some years. Farage or Boris Johnson pulling a pint, a union flag draped artfully about, is a familiar image, although it is always a particular kind of pub. I have never seen them in a community co-op pub or next to a venison scotch egg for £3.50. Most pub-goers, though, have generally overlooked that fringe element – the pint as political stunt – and we have thus been astonished to find a left-right split open up around this most inclusive of all possible spaces. As Peter Borg-Neal, the founder and executive chairman of Oakman Inns, puts it, after reopening: “If you looked at social media, your blustering, shooting, hunting, fishing farmer was stepping down the pub pretty quickly. And leftwing journalists were hiding at home. What is that about?”

Public opinion has become sharply divided as to the human decency of visiting a pub at all. Particularly in July, newspapers were flooded with photographs of crowded bars: was it just the camera angle, or were they hugging each other? Do any of these doughnuts know what two metres means? (Or was it one metre-plus? We’ll come to that.)

As the pressures of the pandemic build up, one person’s laxity or enjoyment is ever more taken as a direct insult to another person’s caution, a division fuelled by ministers who are far too ready to blame young people and their social lives for infection trajectories that are not yet understood. The pub stands as the cathedral of all this: it is pure enjoyment. No one goes there to do press-ups or broaden their mind.

Into that kind of atmosphere, a relatively bland statement can explode. By the end of July, Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, was underlining that pubs were less important than schools, and might have to close again to get kids back for autumn. Fair enough: I am the most ardent pub-goer, and arrived at the same time as Nigel on 4 July (although not at the same pub), but I can see that it is possible to drink at home, whereas kids learn less than nothing at home. Say that on social media, however, and you faced a barrage of outrage, as some pointed out that, for many people, pubs were their livelihoods. The UK’s hospitality industry employs 3 million people, who have already struggled through months of limbo, furloughed if they are lucky. (The national consensus was pretty resounding on this, however. A YouGov poll asking which, if only one, should be able to open, had 78% saying schools and 11% pubs).

