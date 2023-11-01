Boots stores to close: Full list of shops shut so far — which are in London?

Since 2019, Boots has already closed around 200 stores ( Oli Scarff / Getty Images)

Several Boots shops have now closed as the pharmacy and health retailer shuts 300 of its units across the UK this autumn.

The cull will see the total number reduce from 2,200 to 1,900 with eight more stores set to close before Christmas.

This will include the Boots on King William Street in central London. The decision by Boots follows that of M&S, Iceland, Next and Clinton’s to reduce shops or shut up for good.

A Boots spokeswoman said: “Evolving the store estate in this way allows Boots to concentrate its team members where they are needed.

“[It will allow us to] focus investment more acutely in individual stores with the ambition of consistently delivering an excellent and reliable service in a fresh and up-to-date environment.”

This is what that could mean for the brand.

Why is Boots closing stores?

Boots says the move is about trying to “consolidate a number of stores in close proximity to each other”.

Last month, in its quarterly results, Boots said: “Evolving the store estate in this way allows Boots to concentrate its team members where they are needed and focus investment more acutely in individual stores with the ambition of consistently delivering an excellent and reliable service in a fresh and up-to-date environment.”

Boots said shoppers affected by the closures will have alternative stores less than three miles away. All affected staff members have also been offered opportunities in other stores in the local areas.

Since 2019, Boots has already closed around 200 stores along with 48 optician services.

Which Boots stores are closing?

The full list of Boots stores that have had their closure confirmed are:

1. Gorleston, Great Yarmouth — November at some point

2. High Row, Darlington – November 3

3. Mudge Way, Plymouth – November 18

4. Mount Pleasant, Exeter – November 18

There are many others that have not yet had their closure date confirmed.

Those that have already closed are:

1. Salford Shopping Centre, Greater Manchester

Story continues

2. Church Street, Malvern

3. The Port Arcades Shopping Centre, Ellesmere

4. King William Street, London

5. Heathside Road, Woking

7. UEA campus

8. Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff-on-Sea

9. Holywell, Flintshire

10. Windhill Road, Wakefield

11. Upper Warrengate, Wakefield

12. Glastonbury

12. Guildford Road, Woking

How many Boots stores are in London?

There are at least 54 Boots shops in London, according to the official website’s store locator.

One of the capital’s branches, only King William Street in the City, has already closed its doors.