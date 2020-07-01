Boots launches unmissable summer sale with up to 50% off: Here’s what we’re adding to our basket

Boots launch unmissable summer sale with up to 50% off. (Getty Images)

Though it doesn’t feel like a typical summer by any means, at least we can rely on the summer sales to restore a sense of normality.

And this year the sales are bigger and better than we’ve ever known them to be, with whopping savings to be made and bargains to be nabbed at every turn.

One such sale is the Boots Summer Sale, which launched on 1 July, and there are better than half price offers up for grabs on top brands including Clinique, DKNY and more.

Plus, brilliant savings to be made on the everyday essentials we’ve been waiting to stock up on.

Sure, a new dress is nice and a comfy pair of sandals are good too, but bagging a bargain when it comes to our beauty and skincare feels particularly smug.

Whether you’re in the market for a new perfume, some indulgent bath time treats or looking to pocket some great gifts for friends that you can dish out for months to come when the occasion arises, we’ve picked out the items from the Boots summer sale that we’re adding to our baskets.

So, clear out your bathroom cupboard, there’s about to be some new goodies in town.

6 items from the Boots summer sale we’re adding to our basket

PIXI Glow Tonic

This exfoliating facial tonic is somewhat of a cult product amongst beauty buffs. It helps tone, firm and tighten the skin, as well as removing dead skin cells for healthier-looking skin.

Davidoff Cool Water Man Eau de Toilette

Is there a more iconic fragrance for men than the Davidoff Cool Water? No, we didn’t think so either.

Veet 40 Wax Strips Maxi Format

Because it looks like we’ll be waiting a little while longer before we can see our waxer, we’re taking matters into our hands with these sensitive skin wax strips.

Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops

Created by celebrity tan expert, Jules von Hep, simply add these colour correcting Magic Tanning Drops to your moisturiser for a natural, sun-kissed glow with no streaks, no smells or orange tones.

Versace Woman Eau de Parfum

There’s nothing like a new fragrance to lift your spirits, especially when that new fragrance is £30 off. This Floral-fruity, woody scent is ideal for the warmer months.

Ted Baker Bath And Body Washbag Gift

The Ted Baker Bath And Body Washbag Gift is a great purchase for yourself, or a loved one and makes the perfect present. The set comes complete with a Hair and Body Wash, as well as a Body Spray, all compact in a neat soap bag with zip front detail.

IT Cosmetics Confidence In a Cream Face Cream

Developed alongside top plastic surgeons, this miracle moisturiser smooths and tightens skin to make it look as though you’ve permanently applied an Instagram filter to your face.