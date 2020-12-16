These Boots Are So Comfortable, I Can Easily Walk Miles in Them
Even though I have plenty of comfortable clothing (like loungewear sets and wireless bras), I have a habit of not investing in functional footwear—especially in the fall and winter. Last year, I went the entire winter without snow boots, and I’ve been drudgingly wearing the same pair of unsupportive rain boots for years. The truth is, I’d much rather elevate my outfit with heeled booties or just throw on my go-to pair of sneakers.
But when I heard that Hush Puppies (a brand known for its comfy shoes) was launching waterproof leather boots, I knew I had to try them out. Made with a special WorryFree technology that’s designed to repel water, the Hadley Chelsea Boots seemed like the perfect combination of function and fashion. It was easy to tell that they were stylish from the photos, but I was eager to find out if my feet would stay dry in the rain and if the leather would actually hold up well.
As soon as I got the boots, I wore them to meet a friend for coffee on a rainy afternoon. Since I live in New York City and have been walking everywhere to avoid public transportation, I ended up trekking over four miles in them that first day—and I wore them the rest of the weekend, too. They were extremely comfortable (no break-in period required!) and kept my feet perfectly dry despite purposely stepping in puddles. And thanks to the shock-absorbing footbed, the boots felt cushiony and supportive with every step.
To buy: $130; amazon.com or nordstrom.com
Best of all, the Hadley Chelsea Boots are way more stylish than typical rain boots, but they’re just as functional. The boots are casual enough to put on while running errands in the rain, but they still make me feel put together when the sun is shining. They look great with black leggings, my favorite jeans, or dresses with tights, so whenever I get back to working in an office I won’t even feel the need to switch out of the boots after commuting. Plus, the subtle 1 ¾-inch stacked heel is the perfect height for everyday wear.
After wearing the boots for everything from long walks around the city to trips to a muddy pumpkin patch, I can confidently say that the waterproof leather really does stand up to the elements—and it’s easy to wipe clean, too.
Available in both black and brown leather, the comfy boots range in size from 6 to 12 in both regular and wide widths. I was impressed by how sleek and non-bulky they look, even in a size 9. With stretchy sides and a pull tab on the back, the boots are also super easy to put on.
Comfortable, stylish, and waterproof, the Hush Puppies Hadley Chelsea Boots clearly check all the boxes for me. Head to Amazon or Nordstrom to grab a pair for yourself—they’re bound to be your new go-to leather boots, rain or shine.
