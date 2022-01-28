The Boots Some Celebrities Are Wearing Around New York Right Now Won't Hold Up Against This Weekend's Blizzard

Tara Gonzalez
·2 min read
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi

Raymond Hall/GC Images Padma Lakshmi

I did not know it was supposed to snow all weekend in New York until I stepped outside this morning and saw that some flurries were already sticking around. This means that we're likely due for some more bundled-up Ugg looks and lots and lots of boots with the fur, However Padma Lakshmi is making the case for forgoing Ugg boots in favor of a somewhat risky alternative.

Whereas Uggs and snowy weather go hand in hand, knee-high suede boots and snowy weather are like water and oil. They can't stand up to corner-puddle slush like the yeti Miu Miu boots models like Kendall Jenner are wearing with bikinis or the moon boots that are all over TikTok. Maybe Lakshmi was trying to get her use out of them before the sticky flurries turned into inches — suede, after all, notoriously stains in any kind of inclement weather.

Considering celebrities have been all about Amal Clooney-approved knee-high black boots for months, this shoe choice doesn't come as too much of a surprise, and it's the perfect style to revisit once the snow is gone. Suede knee-highs are like classic leather black boots', softer, more delicate, cousin, and Lakshmi's footwear choice adds an unexpected texture to her otherwise simple cozy parka look.

While we wouldn't say now is the perfect time to wear a pair, now is the perfect time to stock up on the classic wardrobe staple, given a handful of good pairs on sale right now at Nordstrom. When you're entirely bundled up, a suede knee-high boot adds some comforting texture, and who couldn't use some more layers right about now? But we'd recommend keeping yours safe and sound at home until the blizzard is long gone.

Get the Look:

