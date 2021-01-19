Boots £10 Tuesday sale: Unmissable deals on make-up and skincare, from Morphe to No7

Bag a bargain on a new moisturiser, body scrub or teeth-whitening kit (The Independent)

Whether you need to stock up on your favourite make-up and skincare or are looking to discover something new, the Boots £10 Tuesday is the time to do it.

Each week, the retailer slashes the price of its big-name brand products to just £10, which is often a huge saving on the usual RRP.

The offer is available for one day only, both in-store and online, and things do sell out fast, so you’ll have to act quickly.

In previous flash sales we’ve seen cult favourites like the La Roche-Posay effaclar duo and skincare expert Caroline Hirons’s “holy grail” product, Pixi glow tonic, reduced to just £10.

It is the best time to bag a bargain and stock up on your favourites, including moisturisers, serums and mascaras.

To make sure you stay in the know, we’ve curated a round-up of the products we think are well worth splashing the cash on. You can thank us later.

Olay eyes deep hydrating eye gel

Containing hyaluronic acid, vitamin B3, cooling witch hazel and cucumber extract, this eye cream has the potential to instantly hydrate and refresh tired-looking eyes. The brand recommends applying it in the morning and evening to cleansed skin for 28 days to see a true transformation. When not in the sale it’ll set you back £24.99, so snap this up now before it’s too late.

For more ways to rejuvenate this delicate area, read our review of the best eye creams.

Buy now £10.00, Boots

Morphe continuous setting mist

As one of the biggest brands in the beauty sphere, Morphe is known for its brushes and eyeshadow palettes, and now you can set your make-up with this mist. Hold the bottle between 8in and 10in away from your face, close your eyes and spray. You can even put it on your brushes before applying a highlighter or eyeshadow, or dampen a beauty sponge to press out dry or creased make-up. It’s a true multipurpose product.

Buy now £10.00, Boots

No7 the full 360 ultra mascara

According to the brand, this “multi-benefit” mascara contains nourishing ingredients, including vitamin E, to help condition your lashes while you wear it. The hourglass-shaped wand is said to create a dramatic false-lash look. It also comes in a waterproof formula and in a brown colour should you prefer, which are both also in the Boots flash sale.

Buy now £10.00, Boots

Boots expert dissolvable teeth whitening strips

Looking to brighten your smile at home? Enter these whitening strips. You can trust that these will give you pearly whites since they featured in our review of the best teeth whitening kits. “Like any single-use product, whitening strips are useful yet wasteful. To fix this, Boots has designed these innovative dissolvable strips. They apply like any other strips, sitting for about 15 minutes before disintegrating,” noted our writer. You can expect a gradual change to occur within just two weeks.

Buy now £10.00, Boots

Frank Body original coffee scrub

This coffee scrub gets rave reviews from skincare obsessives around the world. It’s a blend of coffee, vitamin E and antioxidant-rich oils that when scrubbed into wet skin should leave you looking glowy and soft, and help to reduce the look of scars and marks. The coconut scrub is also on sale.

While we can’t vouch for these exact products, the fizzy body scrub (Frank Body, £14.95) featured in our guide to the best, with our reviewer noting that it’s a one-of-a-kind pink sugar scrub that "feels like a sensorial explosion in your shower”.

Buy now £10.00, Boots

Joules I’ve got to fly travel gift set

While taking flights might be off the cards at the moment, this kit will make sure you’re well prepared for your next holiday. It contains everything you need to relax including a body wash, body butter, lip balm and eye mask, all in a handy make-up bag. These are all essentials that can be used while at home, and at such an affordable price it’s a no-brainer.

Buy now £10.00, Boots

Oral B crossaction replacement electric toothbrush heads

While not a particularly exciting purchase, it’s certainly a necessary one if you have an Oral-B electric toothbrush – models of which have received rave reviews in our guide to the best electric toothbrushes. Retailing at £18, you’ll be making a whopping £8 saving on these heads that are designed to reach deep between teeth and help to remove up to 100 per cent of plaque.

Buy now £10.00, Boots

Looking for new product recommendations? We tried Caroline Hirons’s skincare routine, find out what we thought