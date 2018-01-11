Booth scores 21, No. 1 Villanova routs No. 10 Xavier 89-65

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Villanova turned the anticipated Big East game of the year into a romp by the time some fans were still taking their seats.

Phil Booth hit five 3s and scored a career high 21 points while Jalen Brunson had 17 to lead the No. 1 Wildcats to an 89-65 win over No. 10 Xavier on Wednesday night.

''We still have to get better,'' coach Jay Wright said.

Hard to say where after Villanova's latest lopsided victory.

The Wildcats (15-1, 3-1 Big East) returned to the top spot of the poll and dominated like a team that won't lose its grip on that rank anytime soon.

Booth and Brunson opened the game with 3s and the Wildcats played every bit as worthy as their ranking as they raced to a 22-9 lead. Booth hit three 3s in the first half and Brunson was solid both from long range and in attacking the basket to make it 40-28 at the break.

The Wildcats took a 13-point lead in the half on the play of the game: Donte DiVincenzo stole the ball and fed to Eric Paschal just before halfcourt. Paschal passed to Booth who put some extra arc on a lob and the 6-foot-9 Paschal slammed it home to rock the rim and bring the crowd to its feet.

Brunson, who made The Associated Press preseason All-America team, hit a pair of 3s and had five assists and just one turnover running the offense.

''You peel his face off, you'll probably have wires coming out of it,'' Xavier coach Chris Mack said. ''I think they're led by the best point guard in college basketball.''

Booth was just as sharp and has finally rounded into form after missing almost all of last season with a knee injury.

''I felt well probably about (Dec. 5) Gonzaga, getting the rhythm of the game,'' he said.

''It looked good tonight, man,'' Wright chimed in.

The Wildcats' annual defeat at Butler had no impact on a program that has been humming along, collecting Big East titles and the 2016 national championship. Villanova hasn't lost more than five games in a season since 2012-13 and it's hard to find two or three more losses on the schedule, much less anything that would send the Wildcats into a tailspin.