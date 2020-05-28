No7's first ever retinol serum goes on sale - after over 100,000 sign up for waiting list

No7's new skincare product has a waitlist of over 100,000. (Yahoo Style UK)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Boots’ No7 skincare brand is no stranger to creating a buzz when it comes to its premium, yet affordable, beauty products.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But, its latest launch has received even more attention than usual.

No7 has released its first ever clinically proven advanced retinol concentration, which has ten skin benefits, including reducing the appearance of wrinkles, refined pores and improved elasticity.

In just over 10 days No7’s Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate received the largest ever number of sign-ups for a waitlist on Boots.com - the final figure reaching an impressive 100,040.

So, why are customers so eager to get their hands on the product?

The brand-new concentrate features a supercharged formula that combines two of the most effective age-defying ingredients: peptides and retinol.

While retinol has been available since the 1960’s, interest in the ingredient has increased in recent years due to numerous sought-after beauty brands and celebrities promoting its benefits.

The new No7 complex, which consists of 0.3% retinol within a 1.5% complex, uses cutting-edge technology to suspend the retinol inside an oil and water matrix, creating enhanced efficiency.

Buy it: No7 Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate | £25 (Was £34) from Boots

The brand suggests applying two pumps of the advanced concentrate to cleansed skin, two to four times a week to get optimum results.

And although the serum has only just gone on sale, it’s already on offer.

The introductory deal means you can get £9 off the product, which usually retails for £34.

Not only can you purchase the serum for only £25 for a limited time, but there are also numerous other No7 savings to be had at Boots at the moment, including 3 for 2 on selected No7 products.