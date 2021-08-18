Boosting vax rates enters a "difficult area"

As vaccination rates creep along in Chatham-Kent the medical officer of health says reaching holdouts is becoming more of a challenge.

“Motivating people to be vaccinated remains a very difficult area,” says Dr. David Colby. “It takes more and more effort with the curve of decreasing returns to get those last people. But we are continuing our efforts and really redoubling that all the time to try and get our vaccine numbers up.”

Aug. 13 there were 71,070 (76%) Chatham-Kent residents age 12 and up who’ve gotten one dose and 64,026 (68%) with both doses. Provincially 81 per cent of people have one dose and 73 per cent are fully vaxxed.

Colby says about three per cent of the population has to be written off as the hardest core anti-vaxxers. But the fight to reach the remaining 20 per cent who are vaccine-hesitant goes on.

“There are people who are somewhat reluctant, moderately reluctant and highly reluctant and then there are the absolutists,” he says. “We have the potential to reach 97 per cent of the population through vaccination.”

Colby says the main approach continues to be laying out the facts for the vaccine-curious.

“We’re constantly providing educational materials, dispelling rumours about the vaccine and basically the science should speak for itself,” he says. “We’ve done our very best to reassure everyone that all these vaccines have been thoroughly tested and found to be safe and effective and that there is intensive ongoing monitoring.”

“As we go through more and more experience with this and see that the cases we’re seeing are in unvaccinated people and that vaccinated people are not having health problems or issues then I’m hoping that more people will realize ‘Okay, I was worried about it before but the longer this goes on the more I see vaccination is safe and effective. I’m ready to roll up my sleeve now.”

Colby adds there have been “billions vaccinated worldwide, wouldn’t we have seen big trouble by now if there was going to be some?”

Ontario recently started releasing numbers of COVID cases by vaccine status. Of the 510 new cases Aug. 13, 368 (72.2%) were in unvaccinated people and 57 (11.2%) in partially vaxxed people. ICU patients with COVID were 86.7 per cent unvaccinated and 81 per cent of other hospitalized COVID patients hadn’t had any shots.

“Almost all the cases that we see across Ontario are in unvaccinated people. And that really should be the message to the public out there,” says Colby.

If educational means aren’t successful in convincing the unvaxxed population, the stark alternative will be vaccines taken out of necessity following a predicted upcoming wave of COVID that’s expected to heavily impact those without a shot.

“I hope that’s not what it takes,” says Colby, but “There’s no question that if we had a huge surge here I think that might motivate people that are complacent.”

Nearby Grey-Bruce saw their vaccine rates jump after a minor virus surge earlier this summer.

The mass vaccination clinic at the Bradley Centre has now wrapped up and public health is currently taking mobile clinics to different parts of the municipality. Thursday there’s a clinic in Blenheim followed by a Saturday clinic in Wallaceburg and a Tuesday stop in Chatham.

“Wherever we can determine that there are a group of people that are willing to be vaccinated we’ll send a team out there,” says Colby, adding the health unit is open to suggestions on places to visit.

Colby says at their peak the Bradley Centre clinic was administering around 2,000 shots a day. Daily shots in Chatham-Kent are now about a few hundred doses.

Alex Kurial, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Independent