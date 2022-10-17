Boosting STEM Education in Bangladesh

Illumina
·4 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / Illumina and the Illumina Corporate Foundation have provided a grant to the Child Health Research Foundation (CHRF), a Bangladeshi nonprofit that promotes public health and STEM education. The grant, worth over $300,000, includes cash and in-kind product.

The grant will support CHRF's Building Scientists for Bangladesh program, which will introduce young women in under-resourced communities around the country to science and provide hands-on genomic training for university students and early career professionals.

Bangladesh faces a multifaceted problem: Disease burden is high, and access and exposure to STEM education and the benefits and practice of science remain low. To complicate matters further, Bangladeshi universities are experiencing a significant decline in STEM enrollment, particularly among women. CHRF director Senjuti Saha, PhD, and her team hope to counteract this discouraging trend.

"We believe that everyone across the world should have equal access to the practice and benefits of science and that if more young women completing high school can see themselves as scientists addressing problems in their communities, they will be encouraged to pursue STEM," says Saha, who is spearheading the education program. "To make science more relatable to their everyday lives-not limited to theories they read about in textbooks-our researchers will take science to high schools across the country, especially in rural communities, and perform easy-to-do experiments to engage students and teachers."

The Mission

CHRF has been working in Bangladesh since the 1980s because pediatric infections were causing far too many preventable deaths. The organization now has five laboratories and works with four hospitals in urban and rural communities, providing low-cost diagnostics, collaborating with local physicians, conducting research, and providing education.

"We envision a Bangladesh where there are zero deaths and disabilities in children due to preventable diseases," Saha says. "To achieve this, we must build a generation of young people who aspire to be scientists and leaders in their local communities."

Many Bangladeshi students, even those enrolled in formal STEM programs, lack access to hands-on training, let alone to advanced technology like next-generation sequencing. This has a ripple effect throughout the country, reducing the number of STEM graduates who can support a much-needed diagnostics infrastructure.

"We're committed to empowering the next generation of scientists," says Sharon Vidal, head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Illumina. "We aim to expand access to genomics through STEM education and genomic literacy, so the benefits of genomics can reach everyone, regardless of geography, economic status, or gender."

Training Young Scientists

The grant is supporting CHRF's multipronged approach to teaching young students about the life sciences and genomics. The organization is setting up six 2-day science camps at rural high schools, which they hope will reach 72 women. It's also creating a dedicated genomics training center that will offer two-week sessions, giving students unique opportunities to prepare sequencing libraries, load sequencers, perform bioinformatic analyses, and discuss data-sharing ethics. CHRF will train five students each month and award merit-based scholarships.

The education program is already having an impact. Rupali, a high school student who donned a lab coat in one of CHRF's Dhaka facilities, is now considering a STEM career. Lubaba, who used a microscope to examine bacteria from her hand, hopes to be an astronaut.

Both CHRF and Illumina want to inspire young Bangladeshi women to pursue STEM careers to improve their quality of life and build the intellectual foundation to fight infectious diseases. "We want to show students the possibilities that are out there for them," says Saha. "I believe that everyone across the world should have equal access to the practice and benefits of science. And for that, we need to build local capacity, starting with young students who have never met a scientist, or have never seen the scientific equipment that we take for granted."

To learn more about Illumina's commitment to Empowering Communities and Inspiring the Next Generation, click here.

Illumina, Monday, October 17, 2022, Press release picture
Illumina, Monday, October 17, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Illumina on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Illumina
Website: https://www.illumina.com/company/about-us/corporate-social-responsibility.html
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Illumina



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720624/Boosting-STEM-Education-in-Bangladesh

Latest Stories

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • NHL finds no evidence to support allegations against Ian Cole

    Ian Cole was suspended by the Tampa Bay Lightning after an anonymous post on social media accused the 33-year-old of sexually abusing and grooming a minor.

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Canadian star Alphonso Davies returns to action with Bayern Munich after head injury

    MUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, was back in action Sunday as Bayern Munich blanked SC Freiburg 5-0 in Bundesliga play. The win at Allianz Arena moved Bayern (5-1-4) up one place into second, dropping Freiburg (5-2-3) to third. Davies played the full 90 minutes and was clocked at 36 km/h during the match. The 21-year-old from Edmonton made his presence felt early, blasting a left-footed shot just high from the edg

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Arctic Sports could be included in the 2027 Canada Winter Games

    The Canada Winter Games could include Arctic Sports like the high kick and the knuckle hop — that's if Whitehorse is chosen as the Games' next host city. Members of the Canada Games Council's bid evaluation committee were in Yukon's capital assessing the territory's bid to host the games in 2027. The bid, launched in Sep. 2021 by the City of Whitehorse and the Government of Yukon, proposed including Arctic Sports and Dene Games in the Games lineup. This would be the first time the northern sport