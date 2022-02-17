Take-up of booster and third doses among adults in England, by local authority

Ian Jones, PA
·9 min read

Here is a list of the latest estimates of the proportion of people aged 18 and over in England who have received three or more doses of Covid-19 vaccine, broken down by local authority.

The figures have been compiled by the PA news agency using NHS England data for vaccinations up to February 13 2022 and population figures from the Office for National Statistics, which are the best publicly available official estimates.

The list is ordered by percentage starting with the highest, and reads, from left to right: name of local authority; number of people aged 18 and over resident in the local authority who have received three or more doses; estimated percentage of people aged 18 and over resident in the local authority who have received three or more doses.

Hart 66,740 87.9%
South Oxfordshire 98,802 87.5%
Stratford-on-Avon 93,284 86.8%
Cotswold 63,746 86.7%
West Oxfordshire 76,627 86.4%
Waverley 84,461 86.4%
East Hampshire 84,336 85.5%
Horsham 98,549 85.1%
East Devon 103,320 85.0%
South Cambridgeshire 105,895 84.9%
Stroud 81,871 84.7%
Malvern Hills 55,000 84.6%
Winchester 84,149 84.6%
Derbyshire Dales 50,771 84.4%
Hambleton 63,624 84.3%
Dorset 262,905 84.2%
Test Valley 84,591 84.1%
Broadland 90,473 84.1%
Harrogate 107,899 84.0%
Tewkesbury 64,139 83.8%
Wychavon 88,867 83.8%
Chichester 82,939 83.8%
West Devon 38,588 83.6%
Surrey Heath 58,386 83.5%
Vale of White Horse 90,235 83.5%
West Berkshire 102,600 83.5%
Wiltshire 331,943 83.4%
South Norfolk 95,101 83.4%
Harborough 63,251 83.4%
North Kesteven 79,256 83.3%
New Forest 123,090 83.2%
Mid Suffolk 70,865 83.2%
Cherwell 97,914 83.2%
Fareham 78,514 83.1%
Ryedale 38,061 83.1%
Wokingham 110,079 83.0%
Mole Valley 58,123 83.0%
South Somerset 112,060 82.6%
North Somerset 141,752 82.5%
East Cambridgeshire 58,204 82.5%
Elmbridge 85,074 82.4%
North Norfolk 73,310 82.4%
Teignbridge 90,685 82.1%
Cambridge 82,543 82.1%
East Lindsey 96,525 82.0%
Rushmoor 60,155 82.0%
South Kesteven 93,156 81.9%
Craven 38,657 81.9%
Mid Devon 54,070 81.8%
Cheshire East 251,930 81.6%
East Suffolk 165,885 81.6%
St Albans 91,507 81.6%
Eden 36,384 81.5%
Babergh 61,205 81.5%
Rutland 26,504 81.2%
Basingstoke and Deane 112,357 81.2%
Adur 41,358 81.1%
Mid Sussex 96,191 81.1%
Somerset West and Taunton 101,682 80.9%
South Lakeland 70,555 80.9%
East Riding of Yorkshire 226,395 80.9%
Selby 58,917 80.9%
Huntingdonshire 114,824 80.8%
South Gloucestershire 183,616 80.6%
Melton 33,298 80.5%
West Lindsey 62,565 80.5%
Forest of Dean 56,948 80.5%
North Devon 63,714 80.4%
Torridge 45,340 80.4%
South Hams 58,115 80.4%
Fylde 53,793 80.3%
Lichfield 68,464 80.2%
Cheltenham 74,191 80.1%
Rushcliffe 77,302 80.1%
Maldon 42,623 80.0%
Arun 105,556 79.9%
Scarborough 71,335 79.9%
Eastleigh 84,892 79.8%
Windsor and Maidenhead 92,984 79.7%
North East Derbyshire 66,547 79.7%
Wyre Forest 65,073 79.7%
Woking 60,586 79.6%
Bromsgrove 63,364 79.5%
Uttlesford 57,195 79.3%
King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 96,509 79.3%
Staffordshire Moorlands 63,948 79.3%
Cheshire West and Chester 217,765 79.3%
Tendring 95,202 79.2%
North Hertfordshire 82,579 79.2%
Wealden 103,946 79.1%
Shropshire 209,489 79.0%
Worthing 70,203 79.0%
Northumberland 209,219 78.9%
Breckland 89,846 78.7%
Three Rivers 57,055 78.7%
Rother 63,285 78.7%
Ribble Valley 39,360 78.6%
Epsom and Ewell 48,623 78.5%
Warwick 91,762 78.3%
Allerdale 62,512 78.3%
High Peak 58,786 78.3%
Mendip 72,256 78.1%
Sedgemoor 77,021 78.0%
East Hertfordshire 92,182 78.0%
Tandridge 54,068 78.0%
Sevenoaks 73,252 77.9%
South Derbyshire 67,276 77.9%
Tonbridge and Malling 79,380 77.8%
Reigate and Banstead 89,238 77.7%
Hinckley and Bosworth 70,594 77.6%
Havant 78,482 77.5%
Cornwall/Isles of Scilly 361,046 77.4%
Herefordshire, County of 121,922 77.4%
Ashford 78,008 77.3%
Amber Valley 80,831 77.2%
Richmond upon Thames 117,597 77.2%
Buckinghamshire 324,106 77.1%
Copeland 42,372 76.7%
Rochford 54,152 76.7%
Tunbridge Wells 70,387 76.7%
Chelmsford 108,186 76.6%
Bassetlaw 72,351 76.6%
South Staffordshire 70,764 76.6%
Blaby 61,441 76.6%
Lewes 63,989 76.6%
North West Leicestershire 63,813 76.5%
Wyre 71,063 76.5%
Swindon 131,553 76.4%
Stafford 85,070 76.3%
Hertsmere 61,217 76.3%
Isle of Wight 89,379 76.0%
Carlisle 66,014 75.9%
Bracknell Forest 72,310 75.9%
Stockport 174,527 75.8%
Richmondshire 33,262 75.7%
Broxtowe 70,288 75.6%
Braintree 90,941 75.6%
Torbay 83,588 75.5%
Newark and Sherwood 74,109 75.2%
Gosport 50,461 75.0%
Rugby 64,123 75.0%
Maidstone 100,839 75.0%
Trafford 135,588 74.9%
Fenland 61,210 74.9%
West Suffolk 104,586 74.8%
Bath and North East Somerset 119,461 74.8%
Folkestone and Hythe 68,807 74.7%
Chesterfield 63,435 74.6%
North Tyneside 124,370 74.5%
Solihull 126,347 74.5%
Spelthorne 57,976 74.5%
Great Yarmouth 59,090 74.4%
Swale 86,710 74.3%
West Northamptonshire 233,221 74.3%
Warrington 122,498 74.1%
Darlington 62,844 74.1%
Dacorum 88,870 74.1%
Central Bedfordshire 169,183 73.9%
Erewash 68,247 73.9%
Brentwood 44,948 73.8%
Gloucester 74,361 73.7%
Gedling 69,720 73.6%
South Ribble 65,168 73.5%
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 235,695 73.5%
East Staffordshire 69,374 73.4%
Bolsover 47,743 73.2%
Worcester 58,337 73.1%
County Durham 314,979 73.1%
Oadby and Wigston 33,166 72.9%
Bromley 187,479 72.9%
Oxford 88,433 72.8%
Tamworth 43,850 72.8%
Rotherham 151,057 72.8%
Castle Point 53,073 72.7%
South Holland 56,003 72.7%
Guildford 87,904 72.7%
Chorley 68,499 72.5%
Newcastle-under-Lyme 76,948 72.5%
Barrow-in-Furness 38,882 72.5%
Cannock Chase 58,805 72.4%
North Lincolnshire 99,277 72.4%
Dover 68,854 72.3%
West Lancashire 66,649 72.3%
Milton Keynes 144,958 72.2%
Stockton-on-Tees 110,653 72.1%
Eastbourne 60,124 72.1%
Redcar and Cleveland 79,017 72.1%
Watford 52,302 71.9%
North Warwickshire 37,809 71.8%
North Northamptonshire 193,985 71.8%
Thanet 79,935 71.6%
Wirral 183,805 71.5%
York 124,548 71.4%
Colchester 111,462 71.3%
Bedford 95,115 71.2%
Lancaster 85,691 71.2%
Sefton 157,577 71.0%
Sunderland 157,965 70.9%
Nuneaton and Bedworth 72,106 70.8%
Wakefield 195,784 70.8%
Reading 87,117 70.8%
St. Helens 101,863 70.6%
Telford and Wrekin 98,593 70.6%
Exeter 77,886 70.4%
Ipswich 73,995 70.4%
Plymouth 147,203 70.2%
Charnwood 107,085 70.2%
Ashfield 70,987 70.1%
Stevenage 47,346 69.9%
Blackpool 76,229 69.8%
Crawley 59,030 69.5%
Doncaster 170,220 69.4%
Dudley 175,263 69.3%
Epping Forest 72,035 69.3%
Canterbury 94,509 69.1%
Mansfield 59,703 69.1%
Runnymede 50,201 68.9%
Sutton 108,996 68.8%
Calderdale 113,749 68.7%
Bristol, City of 255,170 68.7%
Redditch 45,643 68.7%
South Tyneside 83,004 68.7%
Norwich 79,556 68.6%
Kingston upon Thames 95,282 68.5%
Barnsley 134,497 68.5%
Hastings 50,148 68.3%
Gateshead 110,996 68.2%
North East Lincolnshire 85,139 68.2%
Merton 108,141 68.1%
Harrow 130,757 68.0%
Gravesham 55,086 67.7%
Wandsworth 178,857 67.6%
Bury 99,651 67.5%
Halton 68,134 67.5%
Medway 143,829 67.3%
Stoke-on-Trent 133,403 67.3%
Leeds 422,186 67.2%
Basildon 96,126 67.1%
Southend-on-Sea 95,497 66.8%
Hartlepool 49,177 66.7%
Derby 131,168 66.5%
Wigan 173,781 66.5%
Portsmouth 113,413 66.3%
Tameside 116,770 66.3%
Rossendale 36,919 66.1%
Dartford 56,416 66.0%
Broxbourne 49,645 65.9%
Peterborough 98,820 65.8%
Harlow 43,025 65.8%
Middlesbrough 71,108 65.7%
Boston 36,431 65.3%
Lincoln 53,281 65.1%
Brighton and Hove 155,773 64.5%
Kirklees 220,193 64.5%
Bexley 123,700 64.5%
Sheffield 302,076 64.2%
Ealing 165,467 64.1%
Hounslow 131,697 63.9%
Kingston upon Hull, City of 128,488 63.8%
Havering 127,819 63.4%
Bolton 138,731 63.3%
Welwyn Hatfield 61,752 63.1%
Hillingdon 146,601 62.6%
Knowsley 73,268 62.1%
Southampton 124,827 62.1%
Preston 69,047 62.1%
Walsall 134,707 62.0%
Hammersmith and Fulham 90,723 62.0%
Barnet 188,172 61.8%
Burnley 41,929 61.2%
Lambeth 159,139 61.2%
Newcastle upon Tyne 150,937 60.9%
Rochdale 102,114 60.1%
Slough 63,535 60.0%
Oldham 105,809 59.4%
Pendle 41,743 59.1%
Wolverhampton 117,952 58.6%
Southwark 148,292 58.4%
Hyndburn 36,232 58.1%
Sandwell 142,496 57.9%
Greenwich 126,755 57.7%
Bradford 230,569 57.7%
Leicester 155,784 57.7%
Croydon 168,221 57.4%
Brent 142,359 57.0%
Salford 116,322 56.9%
Thurrock 73,632 56.6%
Coventry 168,606 56.5%
Kensington and Chelsea 71,591 56.0%
Redbridge 128,370 56.0%
Blackburn with Darwen 62,329 56.0%
Haringey 115,411 55.8%
Lewisham 131,061 55.3%
Liverpool 222,846 55.2%
Enfield 136,843 54.9%
Waltham Forest 111,790 53.3%
Luton 82,319 53.0%
Islington 107,266 52.4%
Manchester 226,090 52.4%
Birmingham 439,690 51.5%
Nottingham 135,875 50.7%
City of London/Hackney 113,995 50.4%
Tower Hamlets 129,549 50.2%
Camden 112,088 49.7%
Westminster 102,930 47.0%
Newham 124,410 46.3%
Barking and Dagenham 68,105 45.4%

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Joey Mantia snags 1st speedskating medal in 3rd Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Joey Mantia is finally taking home his first medal in his third Olympics. The 36-year-old American, along with Casey Dawson and Emery Lehman, earned the bronze in team pursuit on Tuesday. It was the second speedskating medal for the United States in Beijing. Erin Jackson won gold in the 500 meters. “I feel like the weight has been lifted in a sense,” Mantia said. “Now I can just kind of breathe.” At 36 years, 8 days, Mantia is the oldest medalist in team pursuit, breaking the mark

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • Tatum scores 38, Celtics rally past Hawks for 8th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent the Boston Celtics past the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 Sunday for their eighth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds. Robert Williams added 10 points and 14 boards, Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and Marcus Smart had 13. Trae Young had 30 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta, keeping the Hawks within range until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 26 points and Clint Capela p

  • Super Bowl: Eminem takes a knee, 50 Cent hangs upside down

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — 50 CENT SURPRISES, EMINEM TAKES A KNEE AT HALFTIME 50 Cent made a surprise upside-down entrance at the Super Bowl halftime show, and Eminem dramatically took a knee. The show brought about as much hip-hop as a stadium can hold, with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar spitting a fiery medley of their hits. As his rendition of “Lose Yourself” ended, Eminem took a knee and held his head in his hand in apparent tribute to former San Francisco 49ers

  • Toffoli scores in debut as Flames beat Blue Jackets 6-2

    CALGARY — A goal, a win and the crowd chanting his name. It was a stirring Calgary Flames debut for right-winger Tyler Toffoli on Tuesday night. Acquired Monday in a trade with Montreal, Toffoli led Calgary to a 6-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, extending the Flames' winning streak to a season-high seven games. “Obviously, coming to a really good team playing really good hockey right now, I was excited,” he said. On his goal at 11:04 of the third period. Toffoli chased down Johnny Gaud

  • Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • Shiffrin responds to those 'who have so much apparent hate'

    BEIJING (AP) — Not long after Mikaela Shiffrin skied off-course for the third time in five races at the Beijing Olympics, she wondered aloud to reporters about what sort of vitriol might be directed her way. “There’s going to be a whole chaotic mess ... that people are saying about how I just fantastically failed these last couple weeks in the moments that actually counted,” the two-time gold medalist at other Winter Games said after failing to finish the slalom run of the two-leg Alpine combine

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Golden moment: Jackson 1st Black woman speedskating medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson bolted off the line, her powerful legs attacking the ice, her destiny awaiting at the end of a frenetic dash around Beijing's magnificent speedskating oval. She didn't view herself as some sort of trailblazer. She didn't think about the slip that could've snatched away her spot on the U.S. Olympic team. She simply wanted to go faster than everyone else. “I came here to win,” the 29-year-old said. Mission accomplished. Jackson became first Black woman to win a speedska

  • Erin Jackson of US 1st Black woman to win speedskating gold

    BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson has never viewed herself as some sort of trailblazer. She just likes to skate really, really fast, whether it's on wheels or blades. Yet the 29-year-old from balmy Ocala, Florida knew this moment was special, her chance to really make an impact on the generations that follow. She'll forever be known as the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics — and a gold one, at that. “Hopefully, this has an effect,” Jackson said. “Hopefully, we’ll see

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Bengals fans turn out in Cincinnati to watch Super Bowl

    CINCINNATI (AP) — In Cincinnati, thousands of excited Bengals fans turned out to watch Sunday's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams. Many in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that's been closed to vehicle traffic Sunday to make room for a huge

  • Jones scores 27, leads Grizzlies past Pelicans, 121-109

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points to go with eight assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games. Jaren Jackson added 23 points and ex-Pelican Steven Adams had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, which led for nearly the entire game and by double digits for more than half of it. Morant sat out with left ankle soreness stemming from

  • Humphries wins Olympic bobsled gold for U.S.; Canada's de Bruin takes bronze

    YANQING, China — Kaillie Humphries crossed the finish line, stood on her sled and defiantly posed with folded arms. A two-time Olympic gold medallist with Canada, the women's bobsled icon was back atop the podium on the sporting world's biggest stage. Only this time, she was decked out in Stars and Stripes. Following a trying four years that included accusations of harassment leading to an acrimonious split with the country of her birth, Humphries won the inaugural monobob race at the Beijing Ga

  • Max Moffatt lone Canadian to qualify for freestyle ski slopestyle final

    BEIJING — Max Moffatt is Canada's lone qualifier for the men's freestyle ski slopestyle final at the Beijing Olympics. The 23-year-old from Guelph, Ont., finished 11th with 74.06 points. Switzerland's Andri Ragettli dominated the qualifier to take the top spot heading into the final. Ragettli was fifth after his first run with a score of 76.98 points, and put himself into the lead after his second descent with an 85.08. Birk Ruud of Norway, who won gold in the big air, was second and the United

  • Hockey P.E.I. dealing with appeals from suspended players in Mark Connors case

    At least some of the five Prince Edward Island hockey players handed 25-game suspensions on Feb. 11 have filed appeals with Hockey P.E.I. The appeals process must be completed within seven working days, the governing body has confirmed. If the players don't agree with the result, they could then appeal to Hockey Canada. Citing the young age of the players and the need to let the process run its course, nobody from Hockey P.E.I. would agree to do an interview with CBC News. The players were suspe