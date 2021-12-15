‘Get your booster now,’ state health officials advise after omicron identified in SC

State health officials are encouraging vaccinated residents to roll up their sleeves for COVID-19 booster shots following reports that the omicron variant has been identified in South Carolina.

“For fully vaccinated people, the message is, if you’re eligible and you haven’t gotten it, get your booster now,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, the state’s public health director.

Omicron has spread rapidly throughout the globe since being identified in South Africa last month and has been labeled a “variant of concern” by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to its increased transmissibility and ability to sidestep existing vaccines.

While two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were found to be minimally effective at preventing omicron infection, a booster dose of either vaccine is believed to offer a substantial increase in protection, White House Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci said Wednesday.

Fauci said there was no need for a specific omicron booster at this time, given the effectiveness of existing booster shots, but stressed the importance of vaccination, including booster shots for people who already have completed a two-dose mRNA vaccine regimen.

In South Carolina, about 51% of residents age 5 and older have completed vaccination, meaning they’ve gotten a single dose of Johnson & Johnson or two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

About a quarter of fully vaccinated South Carolinians, roughly 643,000 people, have gotten a third shot, state health data shows. Traxler said that number includes immunocompromised people who got an additional shot to enhance their immune response and people who received boosters, with the majority of third doses being administered as booster shots.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, the Medical University of South Carolina announced that scientists in its molecular pathology laboratory had identified the state’s first three omicron cases.

All three cases were in fully vaccinated people in Charleston County who experienced only mild symptoms.

The omicron variant, which early evidence indicates spreads even more rapidly than delta, has been identified in more than two-dozen states and is expected to become dominant in many countries by the end of the year.

It currently makes up about 3% of cases in the U.S., according to CDC projections, up from just 0.4% last week.

While South Carolina could see an explosion of omicron infections in the coming weeks, including among vaccinated people, scientists are hopeful cases will be milder in vaccinated people, especially ones who have gotten a booster.

A CDC analysis of 43 omicron cases identified in 22 U.S. states during the first week of December found that nearly 80% of the people infected were fully vaccinated, including nearly a third who had gotten booster shots.

The most commonly reported symptoms were cough, fatigue and congestion or runny nose.

Only one of the omicron patients required a brief hospitalization and none have died, according to the CDC.