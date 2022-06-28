Boost for luxury London property prices as Russians locked in

Carolyn Cohn and Kirstin Ridley
·4 min read
FILE PHOTO: The London skyline from Canary Wharf

By Carolyn Cohn and Kirstin Ridley

LONDON (Reuters) - The war in Ukraine is making it hard for even unsanctioned Russians to sell exclusive residential property in Britain, adding to a shortage of supply that has helped drive up house prices in prime locations, real estate sources say.

Russian oligarchs, Middle Eastern oil barons and billionaire Chinese entrepreneurs have been on a spending spree on London real estate over the past three decades, snapping up trophy homes and high-end commercial property.

But the four-month-old invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a special military operation, has prompted Britain to slap sanctions on more than 1,100 Russians it says have ties to the Kremlin, spreading unease and freezing house sales in so-called Londongrad, agents say.

"There have definitely been a number of transactions that have not gone through, two in excess of 40 million pounds ($49 million)," said Charlie Willis, CEO of property broker The London Broker, adding that in both cases, the buyers were advised not to proceed "just because the seller was originally Russian". He declined to give further details.

THE BIG SQUEEZE

A widespread shortage of available properties has pushed up prime London prices by 4.7% since the invasion, according to agents Benham & Reeves, although prices in Belgravia and Knightsbridge - popular locations for Russians - have climbed slightly less, at 3.3%.

"The market's being fuelled by a lack of supply," said Geoff Garrett, director at mortgage broker Henry Dannell.

The number of prime central London residential sales was down 30% between March and May compared with last year, though still up on pre-pandemic levels, according to property data firm LonRes.

Estate agent Aston Chase estimates there are over 150,000 Russians living in London who between them own eight billion pounds of real estate assets, businesses, and other investments in Britain.

But Mark Pollack, Aston Chase's co-founder, says wealthy Russians are increasingly cautious about being caught up in the web of sanctions.

"Russians aren't buying (in the same way) and they are not selling, not necessarily because they don't want to in some instances, but because they probably can't or it might be sensible to hope the ... dust settles," he said.

Britain in February scrapped its so-called "golden visas" for wealthy investors and last month announced plans for a new economic crime bill, intended in part to identify the owners of property in Britain and combat illicit finance, although critics say loopholes remain.

Henry Sherwood, managing director of The Buying Agents, which focuses on properties starting at around five million pounds, said the crack down had helped dash hopes the war and sanctions might lead to a flurry of cut-price Russian sales.

At the beginning of the war, "we had people ringing up saying: 'Have you got any Russians selling?'," he said.

But he added: "The more discreet don't want to have anything to do with them. Our buyers don't want to be associated with firesales - they don't want to get into a transaction that will never happen."

One unsanctioned Russian failed to secure three lawyers before finding one willing to help him sell an expensive London property, a senior executive at a property development firm on the other side of the deal told Reuters.

Russian tenants including students are also finding it hard to transfer funds due to sanctions, forcing them to withdraw from the market in London, said Marc von Grundherr, director at Benham & Reeves.

Unprecedented Western sanctions on Moscow, the withdrawal from Russia of scores of Western companies and pressure on London's advisory companies to cut links with Russian clients have driven some Russian buyers to friendlier property hotspots such as Dubai or Istanbul.

One Russian client, Pollack said, had pulled out of buying an 18 million pound London apartment when Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine in February because they were nervous about the political rhetoric in Britain. They still want a London home, but have halved their budget, he said.

But buyers from other regions are helping to keep the London market buoyant.

International buyers have accounted for at least a third of property purchases in prime central London locations in every quarter between 2011 and 2019, according to data from Statista.

Vic Chhabria, managing director at agent London Real Estate Office, which specialises in new constructions as well as high-rise condominiums and luxury homes, said his appointment diary was full, with most interest from buyers in Singapore, Hong Kong and Mumbai willing to spend between two and 20 million pounds.

A prolonged war, tighter regulation, rising interest rates, raging inflation and brutal stock market drops could yet take the heat out of some of that growth, agents added.

"The property market has been flying over the course of the last two to three years," said Garrett. "All of these cycles have to slow."

($1 = 0.8164 pounds)

(Editing by Mark Potter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Chun shoots 75, lead down to 3 at Women's PGA Championship

    BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — This was the moment the rest of the field needed: In Gee Chun standing near the trees, contemplating her situation and then eventually heading back to the point of her previous shot. A shaky third round cut her lead at the Women's PGA Championship in half. Chun shot a 3-over 75 on Saturday, leaving her three strokes ahead going into the final round at Congressional Country Club. On a day the leaders had plenty of trouble, Chun was holding her own until she made a double boge

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign defenceman Timothy Liljegren to two-year contract extension

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$1.4 million. The 23-year-old Swede had 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 61 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22. He also appeared in two playoff games. Liljegren was selected by Toronto in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2017 NHL draft. He has 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 74 career regular-season games with the Maple Le

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Lions QB Rourke throws record-setting 436 yards, B.C. dominates Toronto Argos 44-3

    VANCOUVER — Even after setting a CFL record, B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke saw room for improvement. The 24-year-old native of Victoria, B.C., threw for 436 yards on Saturday, powering the Lions to a dominant 44-3 victory over the Toronto Argonauts. It was the most passing yards a Canadian quarterback has ever put up in a CFL game, eclipsing the 427-yard mark set by Gerry Dattilio in 1981. "I'm just a distributor of the football out there. Those guys are getting in the right positions and

  • Tellez hits 2 HRs against former team, Brewers top Jays 10-3

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of two-run homers against his former team, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Toronto Blue Jays 10-3 Sunday. Milwaukee took two of three in the series between teams meeting for the first time since 2017. Tellez, traded from Toronto to the Brewers last July, homered in the first inning. He then connected in the second for his 13th home run. Milwaukee scored five times in the second. Tyrone Taylor led off with a double, Jace Peterson then reached on a p

  • 5 Facts about the Fifa World Cup

    Here are five interesting facts about the world's leading football tournament Fifa World Cup.

  • Dufour nets four as Sea Dogs rally past Cataractes, advance to Memorial Cup final

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The Shawinigan Cataractes scored 49 seconds into Saturday's final round robin game at the Memorial Cup and enjoyed a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes. Then William Dufour of the Saint John Sea Dogs said "hold my (root) beer." Dufour, the 2020 fifth-round draft pick of the New York Islanders, rattled off three consecutive goals in the second period and added a fourth in the third as the tournament hosts scored five unanswered goals to defeat the Cataractes 5-3 to earn a berth in Wedne

  • Canadian shot-put star Sarah Mitton basking in the most successful stretch of her career

    Standing just 5-foot-6, Sarah Mitton isn't the most daunting figure in the shot put circle. But what she lacks in size, she makes up with grit and attitude. "Give 'er hell in the circle and hope for the best," she told CBC Sport as she prepares for the national championships this week in the township of Langley, B.C. She competes Saturday night. Throwing free and fearlessly, Mitton is basking in the most successful stretch of her athletic career. In February, she broke the Canadian indoor record

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Oleksiak, Liendo help Canada to record medal haul at world aquatics championships

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Penny Oleksiak and Joshua Liendo helped Canada reach a record medal haul on Friday at the world aquatics championships. Toronto's Oleksiak won a Canadian-record eighth career medal and Liendo, from Markham, Ont., picked up two medals in a jam-packed three-final day to give Canada a record nine medals (two gold, four silver, three bronze) heading into the final day of swimming competition in Budapest. Liendo swam the opening leg and Oleksiak took on anchor duty as Canada picke

  • Webb helps Giants end three-game skid with 9-2 win over Reds

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb pitched six innings of two-hit ball and the San Francisco Giants backed their ace with four home runs in a 9-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Evan Longoria, Thairo Estrada, Joc Pederson and Wilmer Flores homered for the Giants, who snapped a three-game skid. They had lost five of six after winning seven of their previous eight. Brandon Drury homered for the Reds, who have lost eight of their last nine games. “That’s the team that we expect ourselves

  • Mets move Megill to 60-day IL, claim Robertson from Braves

    NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill will be out until at least mid-August after the team moved him to the 60-day injured list Monday. The 26-year-old right-hander was put on the 15-day IL on June 17 because of a strained right shoulder, joining aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. The Mets said at the time Megill would not throw for four weeks. Earlier in the season, Megill missed four weeks with right biceps tendinitis and returned June 10. He is 4-2 with a 5.01 ERA in nine starts

  • Avalanche D-man Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP

    Cale Makar has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Colorado Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup title since 2001 and third in franchise history. Makar is the second defenseman to win the award over the past three years. He follows Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the back-to-back defending champions eliminated by Colorado in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. “We’ve seen him play this way from Day 1 of the season,” coach Jared Bednar said. “This guy is elite

  • Lightning live long enough to become the villain

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Lightning's legacy after their three-peat bid comes up two wins short.

  • Calgary's QB Bo Levi Mitchell listed as questionable ahead of game against Edmonton

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders listed quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell as questionable for Saturday's game against the Edmonton Elks in the team's injury report Thursday. Mitchell took limited reps in Thursday's practice at McMahon Stadium. The 32-year-old Texan had a foot injury, the team indicated in its daily injury report. "He said he was a little sore, but other than that, I don't have anything to report," Stampeder head coach Dave Dickenson said following practice. "Hopefully everything's go

  • Why Raptors should or shouldn't trade OG Anunoby

    The Raptors have a big decision to make regarding OG Anunoby.

  • Canada's water polo women ousted at worlds by the Netherlands in Round of 16

    Canada was eliminated Sunday from the women's water polo tourney at the world aquatics championships by the Netherlands, a third-period collapse its undoing for a second consecutive game in Budapest, Hungary. The Dutch snapped a 3-3 tie in the Round of 16 match with six goals in the third on the way to an 10-7 win and quarter-final berth. On Thursday, the top-ranked Hungarians held a 5-4 lead over Canada after two periods before blanking their opponent 4-0 in the third of an 11-7 victory in the

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Whitecaps battle to 0-0 MLS draw with New England

    VANCOUVER — A win would have been better but for goalkeeper Cody Cropper helping the Vancouver Whitecaps battle to a 0-0 Major League Soccer draw with the New England Revolution Sunday afternoon was a personal victory. Cropper spent four seasons with New England before leaving the team in 2019. “Going into this week was emotionally a very big one,” said Cropper, who has a 7-1-2 record in all competitions this year for Vancouver. “I had some tough times with the Revs for various reasons. “I went