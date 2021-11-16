Boost for Covent Garden landlord Capco, as 10 brands agree new shops

A host of retailers have agreed new lettings in Covent Garden (Capco)

A host of retailers and food brands have agreed lettings to open new stores in Covent Garden, in a boost for the West End which was hammered by the pandemic.

FTSE 250 landlord Capital & Counties, which has a £1.7 billion property portfolio in central London, said fashion firm Uniqlo taking over a 21,600 square feet site is among the deals done.

Nine other brands have or will launch stores on Capco’s estate. They are watch company TAG Heuer, jewellery business e&e, WatchHouse Coffee, fashion retailer Empresa, beauty brand Lisa Eldrigde, Bullards Spirits, fragrance specialist Guerlain and beauty group OTO.

LA-based clothing company Rails will open its debut London site on Floral Street.

Confidence to invest in bricks and mortar retail will be seen as a welcome boost for the area, which has seen much fewer tourists and office workers since the onset of the pandemic.

Capco saw the value of its estate tumble £85 million in the first half when numerous tenants had to close for lockdowns.

But there have been some recent encouraging signs for retailers and landlords. Business lobby group New West End Company said footfall on Saturday was up 13% compared to 2019 levels, a day after Christmas lights were switched on across the West End.

