Boost for British travellers as Greece scraps Covid entry restrictions

(REUTERS)

British travellers have been dealt some good news after Greece scrapped all Covid entry restrictions from Sunday.

Visitors travelling to the popular tourist hotspot no longer need to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test upon entry.

Unvaccinated visitors are also able to enter the country without testing prior to travel.

Officials from the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) said health experts advised the government to axe the requirements during a meeting on Thursday.

In a statement issued on the same day, the government said: “At today’s meeting, the Committee of Experts of the Ministry of Health unanimously recommended:

“Suspension of Covid pass from May 1 and return of capacity to 100%.

“Suspension of EUDCC certificate at the country entry gates.

The proposal of the Commission is accepted by the government and the details that will be clarified on the new Joint Ministerial Decision to [be] issued.”

However, health minister Thanos Plevris has said rules on wearing masks indoors are likely to remain.

When asked on TV when masks might become optional, he said: “We do not know. It is possible that the measure of wearing masks indoors might not be lifted, because the mask is a mild measure.

“What we suggest is that masks indoors will continue in May and then, based on the epidemiological picture in the country, decisions will be taken for June.”

At present, travellers need to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces, including on public transport and in taxis.