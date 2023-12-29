Boos ring out at Emirates after Arsenal handed a lesson by West Ham

Ex-Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos' goal celebration is muted - Peter Cziborra/Action Images

These have been days when Mikel Arteta’s team look like the greatest threat to this era of Manchester City’s Premier League dominance and then there are nights such as these when the old anxieties accumulated over two Arsenal decades feel just as potent as ever.

This was the kind of game which felt hard for Arsenal to lose by one goal, let alone two, against a David Moyes team that can be brittle or stubborn in equal measure. If this is to be the transformative title-winning season for Arsenal, 20 years after the last, then it will be with some bewilderment that they look back on a campaign that saw them lose twice to West Ham before the New Year.

With 77 touches in the West Ham penalty area – a Premier League record for an attacking side going back to 2009 - the inevitable question is what this Arsenal team might be with a goalscorer, or at least a more prolific goalscorer than they have currently. It is a question that keeps rebounding on Arteta and he pushed it away again here. His team had 30 attempts on the West Ham goal - “perhaps we need 50, 60,” he shrugged. His point was that this was simply a question of fine margins that did not require fixes that cost tens of millions of pounds.

There are those kinds of debates about the final missing player, and then there is a broader question about the anguish that sweeps over Arsenal in moments such as these. From leaders at the start of the month they might be fourth by the time they play against Fulham on New Year’s Eve. There is a collective pain in the stadium when this elegant young side put together by Arteta start to falter – a buried memory of all the other traumas of the late Arsene Wenger-era decline.

By the end, when Declan Rice slipped as he went in on Emerson and conceded a penalty that would be saved, it was all there. A great sigh from the home crowd at a familiar sense of disappointment. West Ham had 26 per cent of the possession overall and 100 per cent of the benefit of the doubt for the first goal which was marginal to say the least.

Declan Rice's (left) injury-time penalty he conceded took the shine off his evening - Getty Images/Peter Cziborra

When the substitute Said Benrahma had his penalty saved by David Raya in the sixth minute of time added-on at the end of the game it was just West Ham’s third attempt on target all evening. The two others had resulted in goals.

Moyes’ team can pull off this kind of heist. Thrashed at Craven Cottage and Anfield, winners away at Tottenham and then at home against Manchester United – this was another milestone in the tumultuous West Ham season of 2023-24. Moyes is having some kind of say in the title-race, and his side are lurking on the margins of it. Remarkably this propelled West Ham up to sixth place.

This one was spicy: that highly debatable first West Ham goal, another for the former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos and a 95th minute penalty conceded by Rice, the £100million man who left West Ham last summer.

The problem with that first West Ham goal was obvious. The referee Michael Oliver gave it in the moment. He did so on the basis that had the ball gone out of play when Jarrod Bowen turned it back for Tomas Soucek, then the Var, Craig Pawson, would spot it. But Var had no chance with Bowen’s position obscuring the best view of the moment. In short, Pawson was left with non-conclusive evidence and had to go with the on-field decision. Which itself was surely made with the Var safety net in mind.

No-one really knew. That was abundantly clear through five minutes of Var having replayed it, zoomed in, changed the frame in which the contact took place. They may as well have asked the crowd if anyone had caught it on their phone.

Jarrod Bowen played the pass to Tomas Soucek that led to the goal

It had been an inauspicious bit of defending from Gabriel Magalhaes and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Emerson’s cross. On balance it had probably deflected off the latter and gone into touch. Nevertheless, Bowen launched himself at it, guided the ball back for Soucek to score and so the game turned on that moment.

Arsenal still had plenty of time to put it right and yet for all the touches in the West Ham box and the overwhelming possession count, it never came. “A brilliant defensive job – terrific structure, organisation, discipline by the players,” Moyes said later. It was not, he said, a quality so often commented upon. “But Arsenal,” he said, “used to make a living out of that many years ago.”

He even said that he agreed with Diego Simeone’s recent remarks that the Premier League sometimes did not cherish defending as much as it should.

He lost Lucas Paqueta to an injury in the first half. The Brazilian was struggling in the warm-up with a problem in the back of his right knee and Moyes said that the player was never up to speed all night. With him going off so departed West Ham’s most creative presence and best hope of getting up the pitch.

Bukayo Saka hit a post before the break and like his team-mates he too seemed to struggle to see a way past the excellent goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Hard to recall many other times before the break when West Ham ventured out of their own half. That was until Mavropanos scored the second with a towering header on 56 minutes, well above Gabriel Magalhaes. The penalty conceded by Rice was a dismal end to it all, although by then the Emirates was already resigned to defeat.

West Ham stun Arsenal – as it happened

10:49 PM GMT

The goal that won it

10:45 PM GMT

Mikel Arteta speaks to Amazon Prime Sport

On the defeat...

“They won the game..we deserved more than what we got. The players tried and tried. They had two shots and got two goals...I have [no criticism] for the players, I have to praise them they went for it and didn’t get what we deserved...They tried hard, they did their best, and attitude was very good.”

On West Ham’s controversial opener...

“I don’t know haven’t seen it. Is the technology good enough? That’s the question, but I haven’t seen [the goal]?”

On the rest of the season for Arsenal...

“I want to be at the top, the way [the players] tried..it happens. Another day we have three points for sure...We are in good position, today was disappointing but have to pick ourselves up for next match.”

10:37 PM GMT

James Ward-Prowse speaks to Amazon Prime Sport

On playing for West Ham and the win...

“It’s fantastic...great to be part of a historic win for us. It’s fantastic. It’s hard working club, full of people who love the club. Great to be part of a group willing to work hard, if you do that then hopefully [wins come your way].”

On his deadly set pieces deliveries...

“We work on it a lot, it’s tedious at times but worth it.”

On playing under David Moyes...

“I’ve worked under a lot of managers...I am learning new things every day under [Moyes].”

On the aims for the rest of the season for West Ham...

“You never know what can happen, but it’s the old cliche you can never get too carried away.”

10:31 PM GMT

Sam Dean on the Blue Wall

10:28 PM GMT

Jarrod Bowen and Konstantinos Mavropanos speak to Amazon Prime Sport

Bowen on the victory...

“Massive win, knew would be difficult but had to build on our Man Utd win. We haven’t been consistent enough, to be in the top six you need to be consistent.”

On the controversial opener...

“When it happens in a split second, I tried to keep it in play. I haven’t seen it. It’s in the air so it’s hard to tell, if it is on the floor it’s easier. I just tried to get the ball across and the goal stood.”

Bowen on what next for West Ham...

“We have to go to Brighton next up and win there. We take it a game at a time, know it’s boring but we just have to look after ourselves.”

Mavropanos on the brilliant defensive work...

“The work from everyone was amazing. Worked defensively well and [took our chances].”

On his goal...

“We work a lot on set pieces and today was the day.”

10:19 PM GMT

This pic sums up Arsenal's night

Martin Odegaard looks to the sky for inspiration that wasn't forthcoming - Action Images via Reuters /Peter Cziborra

10:16 PM GMT

Weird to think that some West Ham fans

Aren’t convinced by David Moyes...

The Scot had not won any of the previous 72 Premier League away matches he has managed against Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United. He’s broken his duck in classic Moyes style.

Take a bow David Moyes - Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

10:16 PM GMT

Arsenal were off the pace from the start

They lacked urgency and they didn’t look at the races. But West Ham have been great tonight. If you love your defending then watch a re-run of this match. They defended in numbers and kept their shape well. Arsenal passed well but everything was in front of the visitors and they deserved the three points.

10:14 PM GMT

FULL-TIME: Arsenal 0-2 West Ham

That was indeed the last action of the match and Arsenal miss that chance to go top of the table.

10:13 PM GMT

MISSED PENALTY!

Benrahma takes the spot kick and Reya goes the right way and saves. It won’t matter...

10:12 PM GMT

PENALTY FOR WEST HAM!

West Ham break, the ball falls to Rice, of all players, he slips, loses the ball then sticks out his leg and brings down Emerson. As clearcut a penalty as you are likely to see...

10:11 PM GMT

93 mins: Arsenal 0-2 West Ham

The home fans are leaving, they have given up the ghost. West Ham are defending so well, in numbers and keeping their shape, I can only see a breakaway goal here, Arsenal could play for another hour and not score at this rate...

10:09 PM GMT

91 mins: Arsenal 0-2 West Ham

Another corner for Arsenal. Odegaard delivers and it’s headed over for another corner. This time Ward-Prowse clears at the near post...

10:08 PM GMT

89 mins: Arsenal 0-2 West Ham

Another Odegaard attempt from distance, this one is good, though, and force Areola into a great save round the corner. From the resulting corner the ball ultimately falls at the feet of Nelson who takes a touch before a left-footed shot goes just wide.

Time very much running out for the hosts, there will be five minutes added time.

10:06 PM GMT

88 mins: Arsenal 0-2 West Ham

Another half-chance for Arsenal, this one sees Nketiah with a hopeful overhead kick. Again the attempt is into the arms of Areola.

10:04 PM GMT

87 mins: Arsenal 0-2 West Ham

This time it’s Odegaard to have a half-chance (No.845734956732495 of the night). His shot is well blocked by the ever resolute West Ham defence who have been brilliant this evening.

10:02 PM GMT

85 mins: Arsenal 0-2 West Ham

More decent passing from the hosts but West Ham keep their shape and the gilt-edge chance doesn’t materialise. That’s been the story of the night and this time Smith-Rowe is forced to shoot from the edge of the box straight into the arms of a grateful Areola.

10:00 PM GMT

84 mins: Arsenal 0-2 West Ham

It’s very quiet at the Emirates at the moment. The crowd sensing that it’s nt going to happen tonight for their team?

09:59 PM GMT

81 mins: Arsenal 0-2 West Ham

Saka and Jesus combine on the edge of area before the former falls under a ‘challenge’ of Ogbonna. A replay suggests its a bit theatrical from Saka and Var agrees after the video boffins take a look at the incident.

09:57 PM GMT

80 mins: Arsenal 0-2 West Ham

Smith-Rowe makes a great run from inside his own half, is seen by Odegaard who pings an exocet of a cross for the sub who just fails to make contact at the back post. More like it from the hosts, but is it a case of too little, too late?

09:55 PM GMT

78 mins: Arsenal 0-2 West Ham

Another change for the hosts: Trossard, who hasn’t been able to get into this contest, makes way for Emile Smith-Rowe.

09:55 PM GMT

77 mins: Arsenal 0-2 West Ham

Saka tries his luck from just outside the area and Areola saves well low down. Twelve minutes to go.

09:54 PM GMT

75 mins: Arsenal 0-2 West Ham

There’s now, understandably, a bit of urgency about Arsenal but you feel they need to score in the next few minutes if they are to put the frighteners under West Ham. The visitors have defended well throughout and kept their shape.

09:52 PM GMT

73 mins: Arsenal 0-2 West Ham

Corner for Arsenal and some last-ditch defending at the back post from Coufal with Jesus lurking saves West Ham’s bacon. The ball ultimately comes to Odegaard whose shot from distance is well wide.

09:50 PM GMT

72 mins: Arsenal 0-2 West Ham

As Arsenal go in search of a goal there is more space for West Ham to play with and Kudus has a shot well blocked in the Arsenal area.

09:47 PM GMT

68 mins: Arsenal 0-2 West Ham

Since the substitutions Arsenal have been a bit more direct, they’ve had two good chances (both Jesus headers) but time is running out.

09:43 PM GMT

65 mins: Arsenal 0-2 West Ham

Another great chance for Arsenal and Jesus. Magic feet from Odegaard, allows White to get to the byline and stand the ball up at the back post. There it finds Jesus who at the very least has to hit the target, but only succeeds in heading well over when unchallenged.

Arteta looks pained and it’s not hard to see why...

09:42 PM GMT

63 mins: Arsenal 0-2 West Ham

Finally a decent ball from a wide area for the hosts, it finds the head of Jesus whose attempt is saved low by Areola. The West Ham keeper did well to hold onto that as Nelson was lurking with intent.

09:41 PM GMT

63 mins: Arsenal 0-2 West Ham

Changes for Arsenal: Martinelli and Zinchenko make way for Nketiah and Nelson.

09:39 PM GMT

History in the making?

David Moyes has not won any of the previous 72 Premier League away matches he has managed against Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United. If this is finally it (and it’s looking pretty good for him at the moment) then it’s being done in classic Moyes style. Defending deep in numbers, then counter-attacking with speed and decisiveness. A brilliant performance by his players so far.

09:38 PM GMT

59 mins: Arsenal 0-2 West Ham

Arsenal have had 44 touches in the West Ham box but have nothing to show for it. Sort of underlines the point about them not being direct enough. It also does underline how well the visitors have defended.

09:37 PM GMT

Here's a good read on THAT first goal

A comprehensive overview on the ruling, why it was ultimately given and plenty for you to agree and disagree with.

READ: West Ham’s goal vs Arsenal sparks fresh Var controversy – was the ball in or out?

09:34 PM GMT

57 mins: Arsenal 0-2 West Ham

West Ham haven’t won at the Emirates since 2015 and have since lost all eight of their visits.

09:33 PM GMT

GOAL!

Arsenal 0-2 West Ham

Mavropanos with a brilliant bullet header from a corner. No one is stopping that, it came off the bar and the post. The quality of the delivery from, yep, you’ve guessed it, Ward-Prowse was almost as good as the finish.

Great header from Mavropanos to give his side a two-goal advantage - Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

09:31 PM GMT

53 mins: Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

Bit more direct from Arsenal as RIce decides to let fly from 25 yards, it just goes over the bar.

Meanwhile, the weather looks filthy...it’s pouring down.

09:30 PM GMT

52 mins: Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

Martinelli gets in a cross from the left. It’s easily defended but the hosts could do with more of that (the crossing bit, rather than the easily defended bit). Everything has been in front of the West Ham defence so far and it’s time for Arsenal to at least try ask another question of it.

09:27 PM GMT

50 mins: Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

More neat passing from the hosts but there’s more than a hint of ‘after you, Claude’ about it. One pass will sometimes do rather than seven or eight...

09:26 PM GMT

47 mins: Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

Arsenal need to inject a bit of urgency, they have created half-chances but few out-and-out opportunities. More decent, patient passing sees the hosts win a corner.

Can they make this set piece count? ‘Not really’ is the answer as the ball is pinged to Trossard on the edge of the area. As the Belgian shoots he’s challenged and takes a fair-but-firm hit. He’s down for bit, but gets up gingerly...

09:22 PM GMT

45 mins: Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

This is the fourth time Arsenal have been 1-0 down at the break, they didn’t win on the previous three occasions.

09:10 PM GMT

So what you thinking?

In or out?

Here’s an article on the rule that the whole ball has to be out for the goal to be crossed off. Remember last year’s World Cup when a Japan goal against Spain sent Germany out? Very similar situation to today and possibly worth a half-time read...

Why Var allowed Japan’s goal to stand, what the rules say and why it mattered

09:07 PM GMT

HALF-TIME: Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

That’s it for just another controversial Var-inflicted half. Arsenal have been, in terms of possession and territory, the dominant side but have been perhaps too intricate for their own good. West Ham took their one chance and thanks to Var are a goal to the good.

09:05 PM GMT

47 mins: Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

More brilliant close control from Odegaard on the edge of the box, he drags the ball back and flicks it through to Jesus before West Ham crowd out the Brazilian.

Arsenal have played well but they could be more direct and really put the West Ham centre-back pairing under pressure. The odd cross etc etc won’t do any harm.

09:01 PM GMT

45 mins: Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

There will be five minutes added time, which after the long wait for a decision about the goal seems too few...

09:00 PM GMT

43 mins: Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

Here’s a stat...

Passes in the final third.

Arsenal 154, West Ham 13.

But the only stat that matters has Arsenal with no goals to West Ham’s 1...

08:58 PM GMT

41 mins: Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

West Ham give the ball away in their own half and this allows Arsenal to be more direct - two passes and the ball is at the feet of Saka inside the box his lets fly and hits the near post. They’re 1-0 down but plenty to please the Arsenal fans.

08:56 PM GMT

40 mins: Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

More neat, intricate play from Arsenal, Rice finding Odegaard who finds Saka but still no end product. However, keep passing it like this and you fancy the hosts to score sooner rather than later.

08:54 PM GMT

38 mins: Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

It’s all Arsenal at the moment, they’re passing the ball around well, prodding and probing but struggling to create what yu’d call a gilt-edged chance.

08:53 PM GMT

35 mins: Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

The hosts are knocking on the door once again. They have about three chance to pull the trigger before Martinelli hits it inside the box and the attempt goes wide. There was good build up between Odegaard, Saka and Jesus before the Brazilian shot. Still no goal/equaliser but promising signs for Arsenal.

08:51 PM GMT

33 mins: Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

Better from Arsenal, they’re seeing more of the ball and again probing away this time Zinchenko delivers from the right and it glances a team-mate’s head before going off for a goalkick.

08:48 PM GMT

31 mins: Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

And Paqueta’s match is over. It looked rather fanciful that he’d manage a whole 90 when he went down in the warm-up and the Brazilian is off after 31 minutes. He’s replaced by Benrahma.

08:46 PM GMT

30 mins: Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

Good save from Areola as Jesus plays a delightful cross inside the box to Saka whose first-time header is heading towards the back of the net until the West Ham keeper gets a good hand on it.

08:45 PM GMT

Let the arguments commence

The still of the byline decision

08:43 PM GMT

25 mins: Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

Free-kick for the hosts just outside the area on the left. And Odegaard and Trossard try something cute - passing to each other on the move to work a shot closer to goal - before ending up with egg on their faces. They lose the ball and West Ham regroup.

08:41 PM GMT

Here's what Mark Clattenberg had to say

On Amazon Prime Sport.

“The on-field decision is a goal, so they have to find conclusive evidence that the ball has gone out of play. From the angles I have seen, the ball looks to be slightly in play.”

08:40 PM GMT

In or Out?

08:38 PM GMT

21 mins: Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

Arsenal seemed well on top before that goal and lengthy stoppage, both of which has put an end to the hosts’ building momentum.

08:35 PM GMT

GOAL given

Good work from Paqueta on the left before the ball comes into the box. Bowen latches onto it and delivers from the byline allowing the lurking Soucek to score from close range.

The Var team took an age BUT they did not have a great camera angle to work with. If you’re an Arsenal fan you think it was out, if a West Ham supporter then it was defo on...

The on-field decision was goal and so without definitive confirmation the goal is allowed to stand.

Soucek scores after some byline issues that Var sorted out - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

08:31 PM GMT

There is a Var check for...

...whether the ball went over the byline in the run up to the goal....

08:29 PM GMT

GOAL!

Arsenal 0-1 West Ham

Against the run of play the visitors are ahead through Soucek.

08:28 PM GMT

10mins: Arsenal 0-0 West Ham

Arsenal are combining well in the final third and again Odegaard is the orchestrator. He plays in Martinelli in the inside-left channel, the Brazilian lays it off to Zinchenko whose shot, from outside the box, is over the bar.

The hosts are knocking at the door and it wouldn’t be a shock to see a goal in the coming minutes.

08:25 PM GMT

9 mins: Arsenal 0-0 West Ham

Free kick for the visitors after Zinchenko goes to ground and brings down Coufal. It’s in the final third on the right and one for Ward-Prowse you suspect. Call me Nostradamus, as it is indeed the set-piece expert who crosses, Arsenal deal with the threat well.

08:24 PM GMT

8 mins: Arsenal 0-0 West Ham

More good stuff from Odegaard who is at the heart of everything good about the hosts so far. He links with Martinelli before the Brazilian wins a corner on the left.

Can they make this set piece count? ‘Nope’ is the answer as the delivery doesn’t beat the first man. Criminal...

08:22 PM GMT

Odegaard in the mood

Very fast start by Arsenal, with Martin Odegaard already looking like he is in the mood. The Arsenal fans have been cheering Declan Rice, playing against his former club of course, more than anyone so far. They have been urging him to shoot whenever he gets the ball.

08:21 PM GMT

6 mins: Arsenal 0-0 West Ham

Arsenal having a bit of joy down the right - they’ve already had three backheels on that flank - and this time sees Saka dink one into the box from the byline. The cross just goes long, but promising signs for the hosts.

08:19 PM GMT

4 mins: Arsenal 0-0 West Ham

First move of real threat from Arsenal and it’s a beauty. Odegaard and Saka combine brilliantly on the right with the Norwegian flicking the ball into the path of his team-mate whose shot is saved with relative season by Areola.

08:17 PM GMT

2 mins: Arsenal 0-0 West Ham

First shot of the match goes the way of West Ham. The ball comes out to Ward-Prowse on the edge of the area and the midfielder volleys over. If there’s one player you’d want a chance such as that to fall to it would be him and he may well think he should have got that on target.

08:15 PM GMT

1 min: Arsenal 0-0 West Ham

They’re under way at the Emirates, Arsenal are in their traditional red and white kit and West Ham in their less traditional blue number.

08:12 PM GMT

Good news for West Ham fans

It looks as though Paqueta will start. It looked as though he’d twisted his knee and that that would be his evening over. But he’s walking out onto the pitch for the pre-match rituals and will start.

08:08 PM GMT

Having given some good news for Arsenal fans

I feel I should, for the sake of balance if not this being the season of goodwill, do the same for you West Ham folk reading this.

Alas, I cannot. For this I am sorry and in fact I only come with bad news...it seems as though Lucas Paquetá has injured himself during the warm-up and doesn’t look too good. More news as it comes.

08:06 PM GMT

For you Arsenal fans reading this

Here’s a bit of early good news for you.

Spurs are currently 2-0 down at Brighton. You can follow that match here.

08:02 PM GMT

The January transfer window is about to open

And Arteta has said that Arsenal will dive into the market if the right player was available. They’ve long been associated with a possible move for Brentford’s Ivan Toney and a look at the scoring form of Jesus would indicate why a No.9 might be on the shopping list. The Brazilian has scored three goals in 13 matches this season and could do with finding the back of the net tonight.

Jesus is having a lean season in front of goal - Getty Images/Richard Heathcoate

07:50 PM GMT

Look at the table

And you’ll see West Ham sitting pretty in sixth spot. So you’re doubtless thinking the fans cannot get enough of David Moyes, the man who won the club a rare bit of silverware only this past summer.

But such is the complete bonkers nature of modern-day football, and the fickle nature of fans who increasingly act like petulant four-year-olds when things don’t go their way, that Moyes is still the subject of the odd bout of boos. Remarkable really...

The thrashing at Liverpool in the cup helps go some way to explaining the lack of love for Moyes, and here’s a decent read on the (slightly unreal) situation in east London.

READ: Limp surrender at Liverpool shows why West Ham fans are split on David Moyes

07:43 PM GMT

Arsenal come into this on the back of the 1-1 draw at Liverpool

Anfield is a ground they have struggled in the recent past but showed the sort of resilience and character that, whisper it, wins you titles.

Here’s a good read from my friend and yours, Daniel Zeqiri, on how the north Londoners weathered the Liverpool storm and hinted at a bright rest of season.

READ: Arsenal spent 10 minutes in Anfield’s washing machine – but did not shrink

Arsenal opening the scoring through Gabriel on Saturday - Getty Images/Chris Brunskill

07:26 PM GMT

07:24 PM GMT

The two XIs in black and white

ARSENAL XI TO FACE WEST HAM: Raya, Saliba, White, Gabriel, Saka, Odegaard, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Zinchenko, Rice. Subs: Ramsdale, Nwaneri, Elneny, Nelson, Jorginho, Soares, Kiwior, Nketiah, Smith Rowe.

Just the one change for the hosts as Mikel Arteta brings in Leandro Trossard for the suspended Kai Havertz.

Leandro Trossard starts for the hosts - Getty Images/David Price

WEST HAM XI TO FACE ARSENAL: Areola, Coufal, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Kudus, Mavropanos, Alvarez, Bowen, Ogbonna, Soucek, Emerson. Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Johnson, Cornet, Fornals, Ings, Benrahma, Kehrer, Mubama.

Also just the solitary change for West Ham. Kurt Zouma is not in the squad and it’s Angelo Ogbonna who not only returns but also captains the side.

Angelo Ogbonna captains West Ham this evening - Getty Images

07:18 PM GMT

Here be West Ham

Our team to take on Arsenal ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/5bcuyt6VDI — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 28, 2023

07:17 PM GMT

Here's the Arsenal XI

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



💪 Saliba at the back

✨ Trossard returns

🤙 Martinelli in attack



Come on you Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/XWVV86PrDh — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 28, 2023

07:13 PM GMT

West Ham ready for big challenge

David Moyes says West Ham’s Carabao Cup win over Arsenal will count for nothing when the two face off in the Premier League tonight.

Moyes’ men beat their London rivals 3-1 in the League Cup early last month in a performance that did much to buoy their fans’ hopes of more silverware this season.

But with seven weeks on and with some up and down performances and results since (not least the Carabao Cup drubbing at the hands of Liverpool last week) Moyes is only too aware that that victory will mean nothing as soon as the whistle goes this evening.

”[I’m expecting] huge challenges. Arsenal have always been a really hard team to beat,” he said.

“We had a good result against them in the cup but this is a different competition.

“The league throws up different players and Arsenal changed their team for the game in the League Cup so they will be back to their full-strength team, I’ve no doubt, and going to the Emirates Stadium has never been an easy game.”

Arsenal have the chance to go top of the table with victory and Moyes was full of praise for a “brilliant job” done by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

“I’ve been impressed with Mikel since he first went in,” Moyes said.

“He won the FA Cup and the Community Shield, so a couple of wins right at the start.

“Then obviously it went a bit difficult and there was a lot of talk about him, but he hasn’t half proved all those doubters wrong because he’s done a brilliant job with Arsenal.

“He’s got them incredibly competitive, back around the top of the league and competing again. I think most Arsenal supporters will be happy with Mikel.”

Stay here for all the team news and action with kick off all set for 8.15.